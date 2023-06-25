Opinion

Newcastle United now set to buy the most expensive Italian player ever

Sandro Tonali is due to join Newcastle United.

Whether it is today or in the days to come, I’m not privy to that information, as like the rest of the fans I will just have to wait until it is announced by the club.

However, I have read that Sandro Tonali is going to be the most expensive Italian footballer ever, as things stand.

He could well be for all I know, as I don’t follow Serie A on a regular basis, as while it might be a high quality standard of football, I find it a bit boring due to the lack of pace, in the odd few games I have watched. Boring football though can be effective.

While I wouldn’t class Sandro Tonali an exciting type of player, such as Alexander Isak as an example (they’re costing a similar fee), he will be just as big a player in my opinion. He will just have a different role that we will grow to take for granted and I feel he will play a similar sort of role to what Bruno plays, or maybe wor Sean.

The vast majority are excited about this potential signing and I think its a very good signing, as it’s exactly what we need , an extra midfielder and someone who fits the profile and adds structure and gives attack minded midfielders like Joe Willock, Joelinton more license to go forward.

Some people were critical of Sean Longstaff last season because he didn’t score or create enough goals and some said similar things about Joe Willock. I think it’s important to remember what a primary role for each respective player is.

Sean longstaff is all about graft, discipline, drive and helping to give the more attack minded players the platform, the freedom to express themselves further up the pitch. We all saw the difference in the structure in the midfield when he was missing, as we lost some of that yardage / discipline, we didn’t have another midfielder that could do the job Sean does.

Joe Willock should probably have scored a few more than he did but it is worth remembering though that when he played on the left with Joelinton , the pair of them were brilliant. We played 19 games in the league with them on the left last season while winning 13 and drawing three. In those matches Joelinton scored six and assisted two as a left winger, while Joe Willock in that axis scored three and created four. The chemistry between the pair is exceptional… chemistry is what makes this team work.

There’s an obsession for some people with the need for individuals with impressive CVs that contain impressive looking goal and assist records. They’re irrelevant, they won’t win the matches. The team on the whole will.

The likes of Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin, Miggy may well score the crucial goals or create them, but they’re not the key factors that win us the games. It’s the lads that win the battles from further back that gets the team on top and in control, that ultimately decide the matches more often than not.

You’ve got no spine, you’ve got no team.

A settled back four and the players like the incoming Sandro Tonali, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes are the glue, the assemblers if you like.

Sandro Tonali is being bought just for that, an assembler and will play a big part in strengthening the structure. Players like him, Sean, Bruno are not in the team to be headline grabbers, but without them there won’t be any headlines to celebrate.

That’s my assessment on the signing on Sandro Tonali. A very good player but he like everyone else will have a specific role given, and I will appreciate him as much as I appreciate what the likes of Sean , Bruno and the two Joes do for the team overall from midfield.

Anyways, hopefully there will be more big signings to follow and we can look forward to smashing Aston Villa in seven weeks time on our way to challenging for the title.

HTL!

(ED: Checking out the most expensive Italian player transferred… it appears that prior to this summer 2023 transfer window, the most expensive player sold, was Jorginho, who in summer 2018 cost Chelsea £50m when he signed from Napoli.)

