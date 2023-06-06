Opinion

Newcastle United not hitting top four just because of money – Neutrals understanding FFP limitations

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

Most I converse with understand the limitations that FFP imposes and therefore don’t go OTT with exaggerated claims that we’re only at the top end of the table because of oil money.

In addition, most seem to think it’s a good thing that we are threatening the old guard.

How big a priority do you think it is to have a much bigger stadium capacity? Is there a tipping point where you feel you would support leaving St James’ Park due to necessity?

We shouldn’t leave St James’ Park. Perhaps easy for me to say since I’m fortunate enough to have a season ticket but I think we can add sufficient capacity by constructing another tier on the Gallowgate.

When you daydream, which current NUFC player would you like to be?

I don’t.

The top five players (in order) that Eddie Howe has transformed in his 19 months at NUFC?

Joelinton de Lira – was a basket case under Bruce. Our record signing. Pound for pound, probably the worst. Some (including me) point to the Ciaran Clark sending off at home to Norwich when by necessity, Eddie played big Joe in a deeper role. The rest, as they say, is history. An animal, an absolute beast and someone who must be awful to play against. From £40 million flop to a Brazilian call up under Eddie’s tutelage.

Sean Longstaff – had gone from a possible £40 million move to Old Trafford to someone we couldn’t offload to Everton for £1 million, under Bruce. A target for the boo boys earlier this season, Longstaff was often derided for no apparent reason, until the run in when he proved to be a significant miss after his injury at Goodsion. Does the dirty work. Let’s others play and scored vital goals in the League Cup semi final second leg. Take a bow, Sean.

Fabian Schar – another one who had suffered under the Bruce regime (can you spot the trend that’s developing?) A bargain buy from Deportivo La Coruna by Rafa who had the Swiss international really well drilled, until the plastic Manc started interfering. Under Eddie, Schar has been phenomenal and has forged a great partnership with Botman.

Jacob Murphy – had never really settled under Bruce and whilst Eddie obviously saw something in the former Norwich man, it’s fair to say that most of our fanbase struggled to see what Murphy offered. Massively improved in the latter part of the season. Willing and able, accepting with good grace being subbed off or not starting for the good of the group. Scored a fantastic brace in the 6-1 mauling of Spurs and was desperately unlucky against Arsenal, when on another day, his shot goes in and we go on to win that match.

Martin Dubravka – went from hero to zero. Now I’m not saying that’s Eddie’s fault, but in the modern game, the fact is you need two decent keepers and when Nick Pope was acquired, the Slovakian couldn’t accept he was having to fight for the number one shirt. Sulking and loaned out to Man Utd, instead of being part of Eddie’s revolution, Dubravka proving the point about needing a quality backup when Pope missed the League Cup Final, against, you guessed it, Man Utd. Never to be forgotten and never to be forgiven.

In the season just ended, finish top four or win League Cup final. How did you feel back in February before Wembley and how do you feel now at the end of the season about it all?

I went a full 180 degrees on this one but that was easy once we’d lost the Final. Beforehand, I was all for winning a trophy, getting the monkey finally off our back. But that wasn’t to be and top four was suddenly more important. Looking at it objectively, Champions League qualification has got to be more important, simply because of the way it kick-starts our assault on the FFP regulations. We are the richest club on the planet but cannot deploy those vast reserves of cash in the way that Man City cheated their way to the top.

Five key stand out moments from the 2022/23 season. It could be a pass, tackle, save, team move, Eddie Howe decision, a VAR / Referee decision (anything apart from picking goals)?

Doris Day – after the second leg of the League Cup semi final ended, the St James Park DJ blasted Doris Day’s classic on the stadium PA and the emotion that erupted around me was a feeling I’ve rarely, if ever, had at a football match

The trip to Wembley with my son – okay, we didn’t win the cup, but despite that, we had a fabulous weekend, staying in London on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Two Assists – when little Joe (Willock) found Alexander Isak with the outside of his boot at home to Spurs for the Swede to make it 3-0, I challenged anyone to find me a better assist anywhere, before or after. Well, Isak must have been listening because four days later he found me one. His assist for Jacob Murphy to tap in at the far post at Goodison Park just about eclipsed little Joe’s exquisite pass. What a run. What technique. Outstanding.

Nick Pope’s aberration – at home to Liverpool, two goals behind and with another long ball over the top, our keeper elected to rush out of his box and attempted to head the ball whilst it was literally one foot off the ground. Instead of connecting with his head, poor Nick handled it, and was immediately red carded. In the aftermath, those who sit around me were calculating that he’d miss the League Cup Final and that we didn’t have backup because of Dubravka’s treacherous loan move. It was a truly horrible moment.

Nick Pope’s redemption – not that he needed one, our keeper having been fantastic all season. However, I cannot call out his calamity against the Pool without thanking him for THAT save from Timothy Castagne in the 93rd minute to seal a goalless draw with Leicester City and ensure Champions League qualification.

The best 11 Newcastle players this past season, in order and marks out of 10 for each?

Kieran Trippier – 10/10. Captain fantastic. A toon legend. The consummate professional.

Bruno Guimaraes – 10/10. What would we do without him?

Callum Wilson – 10/10. Eighteen league goals. You cannot ignore that!

Sven Botman – 10/10. Settled in so well. Very assured. Fantastic.

Nick Pope – 10/10. We wouldn’t have got to Wembley without Nick’s heroics in the shootout vs Palace. He made some massive saves and kept 18 clean sheets in all competitions

Fabian Schar – 10/10. Calm and collected. Has forged a great partnership with Botman.

Joe Willock – 10/10. Never stops running. What a player!

Joelinton de Lira – 10/10. A beast!

Sean Longstaff – 10/10. You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.

Alexander Isak – 10/10. Missed most of the early part of the season but showed his potential before his injury. Felt like a new signing when he finally returned to first team action.

Big Dan Burn – 10/10. Played out of his favoured position all season. The jury was out on the big man from Blyth at the start of the season as far as I was concerned, but he has excelled.

Miggy doesn’t feature! What the hell….

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

Walking to and from St James Park is something different that we’ve done this season. Not because of any fitness fad but because Go North East buses have become more and more unreliable. One of Thatcher’s first privatisation policies, bus de-regulation has sucked funds out of vital public services and the chickens have come home to roost.

A few years back, walking over the High Level Bridge the night Matt Ritchie scored the winner against Man City, my son had asked how many we’d lose by that evening. Wonderful eh? But that was life under CAshley. Thankfully, with the FCB out of our club, we now walk across the High Level Bridge discussing the probable lineup, team formation and tactics. Oh, and that we have a decent chance of beating the opposition.

