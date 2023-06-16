Opinion

Newcastle United members get massive boost – Tens of thousands no longer eligible for tickets

A huge boost for Newcastle United members with the club announcement today.

Friday seeing NUFC announce the season ticket prices announcement for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season.

As well as details on how season tickets can enrol for packages of cup tickets.

However, hidden away in the lengthy announcement was this information of very special interest to Newcastle United members:

‘As we review our membership offering and look to minimise additional costs to season ticket holders, season tickets will no longer come with a membership pack or membership benefits automatically.

Membership, including member packs and member benefits, can be purchased as an optional extra and details will be confirmed in due course.’

One of the many hangovers of the Mike Ashley days, was that last season, season ticket holders were still automatically Newcastle United members as well.

The reality of this was that when it came to match by match tickets, when they went on sale the Newcastle United members were competing with the tens of thousands of season ticket holders who could all buy an extra ticket each, when that member sale opened ahead of each game.

The more attractive the match, it got even tougher for Newcastle United members, as many season ticket holders bought extra tickets for family and friends.

However, as revealed by the club today, season ticket holders no longer are also members.

This ludicrous Ashley produced anomaly at last brought to an end, at no other major Premier League club were season ticket holders able to compete with members when it came to match by match tickets.

The club stopped selling memberships early last season as there were so many Newcastle United members who had already bought one.

With seemingly more and more match by match tickets getting sold by Newcastle United as packages, mainly via Sportsbreaks, to those around the UK and overseas. Here’s hoping the club plays fair and doesn’t allow the number of Newcastle United members to rise above its current level, as if they just allow the season ticket holders to be replaced by tens of thousands more members, then the situation will be no better and indeed, almost certainly worse.

