Transfer Market

Newcastle United make an approach to Crystal Palace to try and sign Joachim Andersen – Report

According to a media exclusive, Newcastle United are trying to now sign Joachim Andersen.

The Mail say that their information is that an approach has been made to Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United enquiring about what it would take to land Joachim Andersen.

The Danish central defender impressed on loan from Lyon with Fulham in the 2020/21 season and then joined Crystal Palace in July 2021 for £17m.

A significant £23m buy for Lyon back in July 2019 from Sampdoria never really worked out, Joachim Andersen only starting 19 Ligue 1 games.

The Danish defender playing alongside Bruno Guimaraes for a brief time at Lyon.

It is well documented that Newcastle United are wanting to add a right footed central defender this summer and I think you can certainly see Joachim Andersen as a player that Eddie Howe potentially might like to sign.

He is very good on the ball, passing and bringing the ball out of defence, at 6ft 3 he is really good in the air as well, plus is a good all round defender.

Indeed, Joachim Andersen is possibly the closest exact copy you could get for the Swiss defender, but is four years younger.

At 27 he may not be what has been the ideal age for Howe’s big signings, with Bruno, Isak, Botman and Gordon all 24 or under when signed, however, he is still on the right side of the age spectrum, as a central defender he should still have the best years of his career ahead of him.

On the negative side, he is also not very quick, the same as Fabian Schar and pretty much the whole of the NUFC defence.

Joachin Andersen won’t come cheap and with claims of the vast majority of Newcastle’s summer budget to go on two midfielders (Tonali and Maddison hopefully…), would there be room in that budget for somebody such as Andersen.

In his two seasons with Palace, they have only conceded 46 PL goals in 2021/22 and then 49 in 2022/23. Arsenal and Man U both conceded 43 PL goals last season, only six less than Crystal Palace, who had their main problems at the other end (scored 40 PL goals).

With three years left on his contract, no pressure on Palace to sell, although as always, if the player did really want to leave, then that can be a real game changer and not many clubs want to try and hang on to an unhappy player.

As always with such transfer stories, no idea as to how much substance there is in the report, however, I think this one is interesting at least in terms of this being a player who you could imagine fitting in with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United moving forward.

Joachim Andersen wouldn’t come cheap but if you put your optimistic head on, could there be a potential to get him for maybe no more than £35m (which is what Sven Botman cost last summer) and at the same possibly get £10m towards that by selling Jamaal Lascelles?

Maybe one to watch.

