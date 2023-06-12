Opinion

Newcastle United key upcoming summer dates and beyond now updated – Make a note

Newcastle United have it all to look forward to, with a sensational 2022/23 Premier League season finally ended and Eddie Howe guiding NUFC to a place in the top four.

What about beyond that though?

Well kicking it all off, this week we will see the opening of the transfer window and the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures revealed (a couple of stunning Sam Fender gigs (see photo above) at St James’ Park really helping to kick off things this summer).

We have put together a list of important Newcastle United (and some others that may be of interest) dates below and other guidance, for this summer and the 2023/24 season:

Wednesday 14 June 2023

This is the opening of the summer transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Wednesday 14 June

Holland v Croatia (Sven Botman) Euro Qualifier

Thursday 15 June 2023

Premier League fixtures announced for 2023/24 season at 9am.

Friday 16 June

Sweden v New Zealand (Alexander Isak) Friendly

Andorra v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

Malta v England (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Denmark v Northern Ireland (Jamal Lewis) Euro Qualifier

Saturday 17 June

Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona

Iceland v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan (Jamal Lewis) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season kick off this weekend.

Thursday 31 August 2023

Champions League group draw is made (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

Friday 1 September 2023

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 9 September 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Tuesday 19 September

The first Champions League group matches kick off.

Saturday 14 October 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 18 November 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

13 December 2023

Wednesday 13 December

The final Champions League group matches are played.

Monday 1 January 2024

This is the opening of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Saturday 13 January 2024

The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ will come back in this season, as all clubs will have either the weekend of 13 January 2024 or 20 January 2024, off. All games will be initially scheduled for January 13 and then when the TV fixtures announcement is made, half the games will be moved to the following weekend, thus giving all clubs one week off.

Thursday 1 February 2024

This is the closing of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, at 11pm.

Saturday 23 March 2024

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Sunday 19 May 2024

Final round of Premier League matches played to end the 2023/24 season.

(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can now dream…)

