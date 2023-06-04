Newcastle United key summer dates and beyond now updated – Make a note
Newcastle United have it all to look forward to..
A sensational 2022/23 Premier League season finally ended and Eddie Howe guided NUFC to a place in the top four.
What about beyond that though?
We have put together a list of important Newcastle United (and some others that may be of interest) dates below and other guidance, for this summer and the 2023/24 season:
Wednesday 7 June 2023
Europa Conference League final – Fiorentina v West Ham
Friday 9 June 2023
Sam Fender ‘home’ gig at St James’ Park
Saturday 10 June 2023
Sam Fender ‘home’ gig at St James’ Park
Champions League final – Inter Milan v Man City
Wednesday 14 June 2023
This is the opening of the summer transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.
Wednesday 14 June
Holland v Croatia (Sven Botman) Euro Qualifier
Thursday 15 June 2023
Premier League fixtures announced for 2023/24 season at 9am.
Friday 16 June
Sweden v New Zealand (Alexander Isak) Friendly
Andorra v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier
Malta v England (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier
Saturday 17 June
Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona
Iceland v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier
Monday 19 June
Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier
England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier
Tuesday 20 June
Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier
Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon
Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets.
Sunday 23 July 2023
Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday 26 July 2023
Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday 28 July 2023
Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Saturday 12 August 2023
Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season kick off this weekend.
Thursday 31 August 2023
Champions League group draw is made (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).
Friday 1 September 2023
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm.
Saturday 9 September 2023
No Premier League matches due to an international break.
Tuesday 19 September
The first Champions League group matches kick off.
Saturday 14 October 2023
No Premier League matches due to an international break.
Saturday 18 November 2023
No Premier League matches due to an international break.
13 December 2023
Wednesday 13 December
The final Champions League group matches are played.
Monday 1 January 2024
This is the opening of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.
Saturday 13 January 2024
The Premier League’s ‘winter break’ will come back in this season, as all clubs will have either the weekend of 13 January 2024 or 20 January 2024, off. All games will be initially scheduled for January 13 and then when the TV fixtures announcement is made, half the games will be moved to the following weekend, thus giving all clubs one week off.
Thursday 1 February 2024
This is the closing of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, at 11pm.
Saturday 23 March 2024
No Premier League matches due to an international break.
Sunday 19 May 2024
Final round of Premier League matches played to end the 2023/24 season.
(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can now dream…)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]