Opinion

Newcastle United journalists know nothing – The absolute final proof

This isn’t a new thing with the Newcastle United journalists.

These past 20 months it has been growing and growing.

At one time the the training ground, the playing squad, even the management / coaching staff…

Indeed, the whole club, was like a sieve, information falling out / through the gaps on a continuous basis.

No more.

It has been one of the many obvious things since the Newcastle United takeover and the club moved onto another level.

The Newcastle United journalists know absolutely nothing.

No leaks from inside the club, which was just the norm before.

It is also of course a pointer towards the modern day relationship in general between football (Premier League clubs in particular) and the media. So very little of it is about forming close relationships with managers and players, getting scoops, finding out proper exclusives, secret phone calls and meetings. Instead the vast majority of ‘journalists’ appear to spend most of their time trawling the internet to repeat the stuff other journalists have made up about imaginary signings.

Anyway, when it comes to Newcastle United journalists knowing nothing, the final proof surely came yesterday, at 6pm on Monday to be exact.

The transfer fee having been agreed between Newcastle United and Odense Boldklub, terms agreed with the player, the medical taken, Minteh doing all the media stuff with NUFC, a photo shoot in the new home kit, then even a loan deal agreed to Feyenoord as well!

Yet none of the Newcastle United journalists had a clue!!

Instead we have had the usual daily tsunami of nonsense, dressed up as ‘exclusives’, ‘updates’, ‘inside info’ on the usual list of supposed transfer targets plus countless other new ones…

However, whilst all that rubbish is circulating as usual, none of the Newcastle United journalists (nor obviously the embarrassing Newcastle fans who claim to be ITKs (In The Knows) on which signings are happening) knowing anything, not saying a single word, on Monday that an actual proper incoming signing was happening.

Glorious. Hilarious. Serious(ly funny).

You do still get very occasionally some Newcastle United journalists with exclusives BUT pretty much every time this is clearly a case of the club hierarchy spoon feeding it to them. Information / stories that they (the club owners and management) want out in the public domain.

It is great to have such a professionally run club now, instead of the mess that existed previously.

Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth bringing in Yankuba Minteh yesterday.

As I say above, the transfer fee agreed between Newcastle United and OB, terms agreed with the player, the medical taken, Minteh doing all the media stuff with NUFC, a photo shoot in the new home kit, then even a loan deal agreed to Feyenoord as well!

Yet none of the Newcastle United journalists had a clue!! Nothing leaked, nothing learned in advance by those paid to write about NUFC.

I absolutely love the direction Newcastle United are moving in and here’s to more of the same.

