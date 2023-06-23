Opinion

Newcastle United international clearance – Some struggling to comprehend the significant changes

I don’t think I have ever known a Newcastle United close season fly by as swiftly as this one.

Certainly not any that haven’t featured a World Cup or European Championship as a major distraction.

It is already four weeks since the 2022/23 season ended and only three weeks until Newcastle United play their first pre-season friendly (Gateshead – 15 July). Add another week on to that and Newcastle United will also have played at Rangers (18 July) and be preparing to take on Aston Villa in Philadelphia (23 July), the first of three games on the East Coast of the United States against Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United ‘going international’ in every way.

It struck me the other day after having followed the June matches that involved NUFC players on duty with their national sides.

In the space of a few days I had seen matches where Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson and Joelinton in action for Brazil and England respectively.

How has this happened?

More to the point, how are so many Newcastle United fans simply taking this for granted, as though it is the most normal thing in the world??

I think what it tells me, this isn’t a Newcastle United that has got lucky, a Newcastle United built on quicksand and short-term gains, long-term pain.

Yes, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are the wrong side of 30 BUT that doesn’t tell the real truth of the situation.

Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle for only £12m from Atletico Madrid and came in on good wages, not ridiculous ones. In return he has been outstanding. Not exactly fitting in with claims that he would be a very costly short-term disaster coming here to stroll towards retirement and milk NUFC for every penny.

As for Callum Wilson, he had been at Newcastle United for almost two and a half years before getting the chance to play again for England (last did so in 2019). The new club ownership and especially Eddie Howe giving Wilson the platform to do so.

The same very much with Joelinton, he has been at Newcastle United for four years, Eddie Howe’s maybe greatest achievement, the player you see before you now who has forced his way into the Brazil squad / team with towering performances for Newcastle. The talent / ability obviously has always been there BUT the Howe coaching and how he used Joelinton in a formation to get the best of him, working the magic.

Bruno Guimaraes already a Brazil international when signing for for Newcastle 17 months ago and what a signing he has been!

Two turning out for Brazil and two for England, it would have been Nick Pope as well involved if not for his recovery from surgery.

It is almost like 14 years of Mike Ashley never happened, when international recognition / interest tended to centre on (no disrespect) on whether Dubravka was starting for Slovakia and/or Krafth getting on as a sub for Sweden, as well as a collection of players occasionally getting games for Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Republic of Ireland etc etc down the Ashley years.

It is pretty much like Delboy and Rodney driving in their three wheeler and coming back out of the car showroom in a Rolls Royce.

Yet so many Newcastle United fans appear to have hardly noticed.

The last real golden age of international recognition at St James’ Park was back in the 1990s with Kevin Keegan.

Very reminiscent of what is happening now, Kevin Keegan was inspirational, both with his signings (expensive and not so expensive) and improving players already at the club.

KK had Newcastle United represented for England with the likes of Beardsley, Shearer, Barton, Venison, Howey, Lee and Ferdinand.

Brazilians were a bit thin on the ground but it was a truly international experience for Newcastle fans at the time. The quality of that team / squad reflected in Premier League finishes of third, sixth, second and second, in the four PL seasons that kicked off under Kevin Keegan (There should have been a golden Newcastle United international age of the later 1980s and early 1990s, led by Gazza, Beardsley and Waddle playing together for NUFC and England, but the vast majority of their international careers was when elsewhere at club level).

Newcastle United are heading towards a situation where they will have a team packed with internationals, many of them playing for the most competitive nations.

This is a brief international overview I see developing at Newcastle United:

England – Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson (with likes of Willock, Longstaff and Gordon (give him time…) all potentially set to force their way in, in the months / years to come)

Brazil – Bruno and Joelinton (Will they help attract other Brazil internationals?)

Holland – Sven Botman. Surely set to a cornerstone of the Dutch side for the next decade.

Gambia – Yankuba Minteh. What an exciting prospect and even though aged only 18, has already had his first call up for the senior Gambia squad.

Switzerland – Fabian Schar. What a quality player.

Sweden – Alexander Isak. The club’s record signing (for now…) and the second half of last season, just wow!

Italy – Sandro Tonali. What a signing he will be if / when announced imminently.

Paraguay – Miguel Almiron. What if he proves last season wasn’t a freak one-off and he ends up scoring double figures (of spectacular goal!) once again in the 2023/24 PL campaign?

A lot of other names are obviously getting mentioned and James Maddison of England just one of them.

Along with very likely Sandro Tonali, I think NUFC fans can look forward to at least one or two other players with real top international pedigree / prospects joining as well this summer.

Enioy the ride BUT appreciate where we have come from under Mike Ashley.

