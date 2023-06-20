Transfer Market

Newcastle United interested in signing Derry Scherhant – Report

Derry Scherhant is of interest to Newcastle United, according to a new report on Tuesday.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph says his information is that Newcastle are wanting to recruit the 20 year old striker.

McGrath says that Derry Scherhant is in the same ’emerging talent’ category as Harrison Ashby, who Newcastle United recruited from West Ham in January.

By ’emerging talent’ I’m guessing this is the level where if signed, Derry Scherhant would go into the first team set-up, like Harrison Ashby has, but as promising squad player and not somebody immediately expected to fight for a first team starting place. Though on the other hand, not training with the NUFC Under 21 set-up.

Derry Scherhant has made 10 Bundesliga appearances so far, eight as a sub and only two starts. Two sub appearances early last season but the last four months of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season seeing the striker more involved, named in the matchday squad 13 times and coming on as sub in six of them and starting twice.

Only 279 minutes though in total of first team football last season, scoring one goal.

With the first team call-ups, Derry Scherhant only played 12 times for the Hertha Berlin second team and scored eight goals, to go with the 16 he scored the previous (2021/22) season in 27 starts.

For the Hertha Berlin second team in total, Derry Scherhant has had 34 direct goal involvements (scoring 24 and getting 10 assists), in only 39 starts and seven sub appearances.

Hertha Berlin were relegated last season, so with those added financial pressures, you have to feel every chance of Newcastle United getting a deal done, if there is real substance in the reporting and genuine interest from NUFC.

