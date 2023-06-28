Transfer Market

Newcastle United increase offer to Southampton for Tino Livramento but will it be enough? Report

Monday brought news that Tino Livramento could be set to be Eddie Howe’s next signing.

Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign the 20 year old.

With Newcastle said to have put in an opening offer of £15m guaranteed, plus more money down the line in potential future add-ons.

However, Southampton having no interest in dealing at that kind of price.

The matter is complicated by the fact that after forcing a move as an 18 year from Chelsea, Southampton paid only an initial £5m in summer 2021, but with a very hefty sell-on clause if Tino Livramento then ever moved on from Saints.

Newcastle United have gone back to Southampton with an offer of £23m, according to The Athletic, but that second bid is also expected to be rejected.

Southampton would net around £15m from that £23m fee but The Athletic say that the relegated club are still desperately hoping to bank a far higher amount, which is understood to be £30m. However, the Chelsea transfer clause would mean (Chelsea get an increasing percentage the higher the transfer fee) that a bid of around £50m would be needed, for Southampton to get their £30m. Which is surely totally unrealistic on how things currently stand.

Tino Livramento instantly became first choice right-back and started 27 matches in that 2021/22 season and came off the bench in another five. However, his debut season in the Premier League was cruelly cut short when in April 2022 he sustained an ACL injury in a game against Brighton.

It would be 13 months before Tino Livramento made his Premier League comeback, the final week of last season seeing two brief sub appearances after missing almost the entire season.

No secret that Newcastle United are looking for extra quality options on the right side of defence and Tino Livramento would be a decent looking signing, with Kieran Trippier the perfect candidate to help bring him along. However, no way are NUFC going to be paying £50m this transfer window for a player who would be seen as a squad player initially.

The Athletic say their understanding is that £30m would be the very highest that Newcastle United may be prepared to go, which would give Southampton the best part of £20m guaranteed.

Difficult to see anybody willing to pay much more than that, so it will be interesting to see if Southampton are willing to compromise and do a deal with Newcastle.

Tino Livramento has already played at St James’ Park, he started back in August 2021 when Steve Bruce’s NUFC drew 2-2 with Southampton. The young defender also started in the reverse fixture that season, Eddie Howe’s Mags winning 2-1 at St Mary’s, Bruno’s first ever start when he scored that spectacular backheel volley winner.

