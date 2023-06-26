Transfer Market

Newcastle United in advanced talks to sign Tino Livramento – Reporting

Tino Livramento could be set to be Eddie Howe’s next signing.

Newcastle United are in advanced talks to sign the 20 year old, according to multiple reports, including from The Telegraph and Sky Sports.

After forcing a move as an 18 year from Chelsea, Southampton had to pay £5m development compensation in summer 2021.

Tino Livramento instantly became first choice right-back and started 27 matches that season and came off the bench in another five. However, his debut season in the Premier League was cruelly cut short when in April 2022 he sustained an ACL injury in a game against Brighton.

It would be 13 months before Tino Livramento made his Premier League comeback, the final week of last season seeing two brief sub appearances after missing almost the entire season.

No secret that Newcastle United are looking for extra quality options on the right side of defence and Tino Livramento would be an exciting signing, with Kieran Trippier the perfect candidate to help bring him along.

The Telegraph say that Newcastle United are wanting to pay £15m for the now 20 year old but that Southampton are hoping for £30m.

On what he has achieved so far that would be a big fee and hopefully a compromise can be reached, with Southampton under major financial pressures.

The newspaper says that they understand that Newcastle United have pitched a deal involving Ryan Fraser as an alternative to try and close the gap in valuation / price.

Yet again Newcastle United looking to get in ahead of the curve, to pick up an exciting young player before he reaches his full potential / price.

