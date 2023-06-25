News

Newcastle United important dates from pre-season onwards

Newcastle United have it all to look forward to, with a sensational 2022/23 Premier League season having ended and Eddie Howe guiding NUFC to a place in the top four.

What about beyond that though?

Here below is what you have to look forward to with Newcastle United.

We have put together a list of important Newcastle United (and some others that may be of interest) dates below and other guidance, for this pre-season and the 2023/24 season:

Sunday 25 June 2023

Under 21s Euros finals

Italy Under 21s v Switzerland Under 21s (5pm kick-off). Second group game for Sandro Tonali and his teammates, Italy need to win today and on Wednesday to ensure they make the quarter-finals (Go HERE for details of how to watch the match live for free, via UEFA official site) Sandro Tonali has been named in the starting eleven.

England Under 21s v Israel Under 21s (5pm kick-off). Second group game for Anthony Gordon and his teammates, an England win today would ensure they make the quarter-finals (Go HERE for details of how to watch the match live for free, via UEFA official site) Anthony Gordon has been named in the starting eleven.

Wednesday 28 June 2023

Under 21s Euros finals

Italy Under 21s v Norway Under 21s (7.45pm kick-off). Third group game for Sandro Tonali and his teammates (Go HERE for details of how to watch the match live for free, via UEFA official site)

England Under 21s v Germany Under 21s (5pm kick-off). Third group game for Anthony Gordon and his teammates (Go HERE for details of how to watch the match live for free, via UEFA official site)

Wednesday 5 July 2023

A 5pm deadline for season ticket holders to renew for 2023/24.

A 5pm deadline for season ticket holders to opt in for Champions League ticket packages and for domestic cups.

Saturday 15 July 2023

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out now.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

Saturday 12 August 2023

Premier League kicks off (all dates and times to be confirmed apart from first and last match of the season)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (h) Live on Sky Sports 5.30pm

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Manchester City v Newcastle

Saturday 26 August – Newcastle v Liverpool

Thursday 31 August 2023

Champions League group draw is made (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

Friday 1 September 2023

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm.

Saturday 2 September – Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday 9 September 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 16 September – Newcastle v Brentford

Tuesday 19 or Wednesday 20 September – First NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 23 September – Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Saturday 30 September – Newcastle v Burnley

Tuesday 3 or Wednesday 4 October – Second NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 7 October – West Ham v Newcastle

Tuesday 10 October 2023

UEFA will announce whether Turkey or UK and Ireland will host 2028 Euros.

Saturday 14 October 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 21 October – Newcastle v Palace

Tuesday 24 or Wednesday 25 October – Third NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 28 October – Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 4 November – Newcastle v Arsenal

Tuesday 7 or Wednesday 8 November – Fourth NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 11 November – Bournemouth v Newcastle

Saturday 18 November 2023

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 25 November – Newcastle v Chelsea

Tuesday 28 or Wednesday 29 November – Fifth NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 2 December – Newcastle v Man U

Tuesday 5 December – Everton v Newcastle – Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

Saturday 9 December – Tottenham v Newcastle

Tuesday 12 or Wednesday 13 December – Sixth and final NUFC Champions League group match.

Saturday 16 December – Newcastle v Fulham

Saturday 23 December – Luton v Newcastle

Tuesday 26 December – Newcastle v Forest – Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

Saturday 30 December – Liverpool v Newcastle

Monday 1 January 2024

This is the opening of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs.

Saturday 6 January 2024

Weekend of FA Cup third round

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Manchester City (Half the PL matches this weekend will move to following weekend of 20 Jan, for PL winter break)

Saturday 27 January 2024

Weekend of FA Cup fourth round

Saturday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle

Thursday 1 February 2024

This is the closing of the winter transfer window for Newcastle United and all other Premier League clubs, at 11pm.

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 February 2024 – Champions League last 16 matches – first legs are played.

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth

Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February 2024 – Champions League last 16 matches – first legs are played.

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle

Saturday 28 February 2024 – Weekend of FA Cup fifth round

March

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves

Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 March 2024 – Champions League last 16 matches – second legs are played.

Saturday 9 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle

Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March 2024 – Champions League last 16 matches – second legs are played.

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Palace v Newcastle (This is also the weekend of FA Cup quarter-finals)

Saturday 23 March 2024

No Premier League matches due to an international break.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham

Wednesday 3 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle

Tuesday 9 April and Wednesday 10 April 2024 – Champions League quarter-finals – first legs are played.

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 16 April and Wednesday 17 April 2024 – Champions League quarter-finals – second legs are played.

Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle (This is also the weekend of the FA Cup semi-finals)

Tuesday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Tuesday 30 April and Wednesday 1 May 2024 – Champions League semi-finals – first legs are played.

May

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 May 2024 – Champions League semi-finals – second legs are played.

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle – Final round of 2023/24 PL season matches.

Saturday 25 May – FA Cup final

(Saturday 1 June 2024 Champions League final at Wembley – We all can now dream…)

