Transfer Market

Newcastle United have now knocked back Chelsea after Christian Pulisic offer – Report

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019.

A massive £58m fee taking the then 20 year old to Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic is now clearly set to move on this summer, the only question is where to?

Each season has seen a decline in his Premier League starts for Chelsea, this season only eight (21 times named on the bench).

Newcastle United have repeatedly been linked with Christian Pulisic, with a potential summer move to Tyneside suggested.

However, there has now been an update on the situation.

The Athletic are easily one of the most reliable sources for news and they have now reported that Chelsea have offered Christian Pulisic to Newcastle United but the West London club have been knocked back by NUFC.

The Athletic reporting that whilst Eddie Howe did want to take Christian Pulisic on loan last summer, things have now moved on.

Newcastle United improving in leaps and bounds these past 12 months, plus recruiting some excellent additions, whilst Chelsea have been woeful and Pulisic struggled to even get in the team for them, despite how badly they have performed.

Christian Pulisic managing only one Premier League goal and one PL assist in his eight PL starts and sixteen appearances off the bench.

