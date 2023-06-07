Opinion

Newcastle United goalscorers make Premier League history – Huge positive moving forwards

Newcastle United goalscorers increasingly come to the fore this 2022/23 season.

Following thirty five goals in the opening twenty four Premier League games, we saw thirty three goals in the last fourteen PL matches.

For a long time this season, fair to say that there was a massive (over?) reliance on the defence and indeed Newcastle United still ended the campaign at the very top when it comes to the tightest defences – only 23 conceded in 38 PL matches, with Man City matching that but nobody beating it.

For longer-term aspirations though, you most definitely need to be up amongst the highest goalscoring clubs, if you want sustained success.

That goalscoring form in the final 11 weeks of the season saw Newcastle United surge from around mid-table in terms of Premier League goals scored, to finally only five PL clubs scoring more than NUFC’s total of 68.

Interestingly, Man U finished third BUT scored ten less goals than Newcastle United AND the Mancs conceded ten more than Eddie Howe’s side.

As well as the number of goals scored in total by this squad, a significant fact appeared to go very much under the radar when it came to most of the media and the Newcastle United goalscorers this season.

Have a look at this below…

The top three Newcastle United goalscorers in each Premier League season (with total number of NUFC goals scored that season in brackets):

2022/23 (68) Wilson 18, Almiron 11, Isak 10

2021/22 (44) Wilson 8, Bruno 5, ASM 5

2020/21 (46) Wilson 12, Willock 8, Joelinton / Almiron 4

2019/20 (38) Shelvey 6, Almiron / Gayle 4

2018/19 (42) Perez 12, Rondon 11, Schar 4

2017/a8 (39) Perez 8, Gayle 6, Joselu 4

2015/16 (44) Wijnaldum 11, Mitro 9, Perez 6

2014/15 (40) Cisse 11, Perez 7, Colback / Sissoko 4

2013/14 (43) Remy 14, Cabaye 7, Gouffran 6

2012/13 (45) Ba 13, Cisse 8, Cabaye 6

2011/12 (56) Ba 16, Cisse 13, Ben Arfa 6

2010/11 (56) Nolan 12, Carroll 11, Best / Lovenkrands / Shola 6

2008/09 (40) Martins / Owen 8, Shola / Steven Taylor 4

2007/08 (46) Owen 13, Martins 10, Viduka 7

2006/07 (38) Martins 11, Dyer 5, Shola / Milner / Parker / Sibierski 3

2005/06 (47) Shearer 14, Shola 9, Owen 7

2004/05 (47) Shearer / Bellamy 7, Kluivert 6

2003/04 (52) Shearer 22, Shola 7, Robert 6

2002/03 (63) Shearer 17, Solano / Bellamy 7

2001/02 (74) Shearer 23, Bellamy 9, Robert 8

2000/01 (44) Solano / Cort 6, Shearer / Dyer / Speed 5

1999/2000 (63) Shearer 23, Speed 9, Ferguson 6

1998/99 (48) Shearer 14, Solano 6, Ketsbaia 5

1997/98 (35) Barnes 6, Lee / Gillespie 4

1996/97 (73) Shearer 25, Ferdinand 16, Robbie Elliott 7

1995/96 (66) Ferdinand 25, Lee / Beardsley 8 (From this season onwards, 38 games)

1994/95 (67) Beardsley 12, Fox 10, Lee / Cole 9 (A 42 game PL season)

1993/94 (82) Cole 34, Beardsley 21, Lee 7 (A 42 game PL season)

Quite remarkably, this season is the very first one in the Premier League era, where three different Newcastle United goalscorers have all hit double figures!

Callum Wilson having an astonishing finish to the season despite coming off the bench as often as he was starting, ending up on 18 PL goals. Then Almiron (11) a surprise package from the wing / midfield, whilst despite starting only 17 PL games this past season, Isak (10) also hitting double figures.

Exciting times lie ahead, as without doubt, Eddie Howe will be looking to add more goals and creativity to this NUFC squad in the summer and indeed, in many other future transfer windows as well.

