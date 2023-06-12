News

Newcastle United goal of the season winner made public – Official announcement

The Newcastle United goal of the season winner has been revealed.

Monday afternoon seeing the club make an official announcement.

Top choice for the many fans who voted, Miguel Almiron and his wonder goal at Fulham.

Official club announcement on 2022/23 Newcastle United goal of the season winner:

‘Miguel Almirón has won Newcastle United’s Goal of the Season award for the first of his two goals against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The stunning strike won the Premier League’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award for October and was also nominated for the league’s Goal of the Season – as was Allan Saint-Maximin’s late equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

Stunning. 😍 Miguel Almirón’s volley against Fulham has won #NUFC‘s 2022/23 Goal of the Season award! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/beSpSH0IIi — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 12, 2023

And Almirón’s effort has been chosen by the Magpies supporters as their favourite of a memorable campaign, picking up 28 per cent of the fans’ vote.

Jacob Murphy’s goal at Everton in April – which came after a mesmerising run from Alexander Isak – was the runner up, with 19 per cent of the vote, while Saint-Maximin’s volley at Molineux came third with 13 per cent.

“I want to thank all the fans who voted for my goal,” Almirón told nufc.co.uk. “When the fans choose, it’s always more special. I said at the time that it is one of the best goals I have scored, especially because it was an important victory in one of the best leagues in the world, and because although the finish was good, Bruno (Guimarães)’s pass was also perfect.

“I’m having a short vacation now after a long season, then I’ll play for my national team in a few days, but I’m already excited for next season.”

Almirón had two other goals – his effort at home to Everton and his strike at Leicester – on the shortlist. Also nominated were Fabian Schär’s piledriver on the opening day against Nottingham Forest, Kieran Trippier’s free kick against Manchester City, Joe Willock’s winner against Chelsea, Isak goals at Brentford and at home to Tottenham, Murphy’s screamer against Spurs and Callum Wilson’s long-ranger at Everton.’

