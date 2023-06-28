News

Newcastle United friendlies in USA available to watch on TV

Five Newcastle United friendlies announced so far.

Only 18 days until NUFC cross the Tyne to play Gateshead on Saturday 15 July.

Then three days later it is a trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers on Tuesday 18 July.

However, the key pre-season schedule will be the pre-season Newcastle United friendlies on the east coast of the USA, with the NUFC squad flying off there following their trip to Glasgow.

Previously, the only English Premier League based tournament to be held outside of England was the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Newcastle United took part in the 2003 version and won 2-1 against Birmingham with goals from Shearer and Shola. The final ended in a goalless draw but will be remembered for a woeful Jenas penalty that gifted Chelsea the trophy.

The Premier League Summer Series 2023 matches this summer, are the latest initiative to make the EPL even more powerful, by using these overseas fixtures to gather am even larger global fanbase.

With the goal to expand further the commercial viewership of the Premier League in the United States, we will see Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham, and Newcastle United play games in the United States in July.

The Summer Series tournament will run from July 22 to July 30 in the following stadium locations on the east coast: Atlanta (GA), Orlando (FL), Philadelphia (PA), Landover (MD) and Harrison (NJ).

With the whole idea to expand interest and TV viewing throughout the usual league season, no surprise that all nine Summer Series matches will be shown live in the USA.

NBC Sports have the rights to Premier League matches over there and they will be showing the matches live via their Peacock Premium channel.

Whilst we are still waiting for the announcement, for fans in the UK it is understood that Sky Sports will show all of these nine pre-season Premier League friendlies.

It will provide some late night (early morning!) viewing for Newcastle United fans in the UK, as the UK is five hours behind ET (Eastern Time Zone).

Taking the time difference into account, fans in the UK watching the Newcastle United friendlies the ‘next day’ live.

Sunday 23 July

Newcastle v Aston Villa (Philadelphia)

USA kick-off 7pm – Which equates to kicking off midnight in the UK – Watching the match in the early hours of Monday 24 July

Wednesday 26 July

Newcastle v Chelsea (Atlanta)

USA kick-off 8.15pm – which equates to 1.15am on Thursday 27 July

Friday 26 July

Newcastle v Brighton (New Jersey)

USA kick-off 7.30pm – which equates to 12.30am on Saturday 29 July

