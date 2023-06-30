Opinion

Newcastle United fans – When to wear and when not to wear your colours

I had a little nostalgic giggle when ‘Favourite Shirts (Boy meets Girl)’ came on my mate’s playlist, a breakthrough hit for Haircut 100 in the early 1980s and it inspired my article today.

I have been seeing and reading debates on when and where people should wear their football colours in public.

According to some, Newcastle United fans have been increasingly infiltrating traditional red and white strongholds on Wearside this summer, wearing NUFC replica football shirts.

Staying with ‘tradition’ and it is fair to say that Newcastle United have always had a strong representation and fanbase in County Durham.

The likes of Sir Bobby Robson, former England captain Bryan Robson, and Kevin Keegan’s Dad all followed the Toon.

On South Tyneside, the likes of South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow are likely to become predominantly black and white in the not too distant future (the emergence of South Shields FC has also led to ‘Sandies’ deserting Sunderland AFC and the Stadium of Light).

Washington will also eventually succumb and fall to what will become an irresistible force and then ultimately an immovable object.

Since the Newcastle United takeover in October 2021, the interest in everything associated with Newcastle United has increased significantly on a national scale.

On a regional scale though, it has gone through the roof in a way not seen since the days of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.

There is now no doubt as to who are the dominant force in the North East but this is one hell of a lot easier for a Boro fan to swallow and digest than it is for a mackem. The Tees is lot further away from the Tyne than the Wear is.

The mackems are now seemingly living in dread and fear of losing their own regional identity.

They are now irrationally perturbed and extremely annoyed that Newcastle United fans have got the temerity to wear their colours on Wearside.

Apparently this strange phenomenon is confined only to Geordies, who will take any opportunity to ram it down peoples throats where our allegiances lie.

As an occasional user of Newcastle International Airport, I find this level of reasoning especially strange coming from the mackems.

As it happens I don’t wear my clubs colours or sport any Toon tattoos etc.

I haven’t even worn a Newcastle top since a holiday in 1985.

I did take my daughter up to St James’ Park on Tuesday to get her the new replica home shirt with her name and the number 21 on.

It’ll probably end up as a keepsake from her milestone birthday that is coming up.

I still have my late Father’s retirement shirt with 65 on it hanging up on my bedroom wall.

Football shirts have been popular amongst supporters for decades. The quality always seems to get better as the prices go even higher.

Toon tops have come a long way since my Ma ironed a red number 9 on to the back of my first strip in the early 1970s.

So if you’re inclined to wear a replica shirt, wear it with pride. It is obvious to me that a lot of folk are just extremely jealous at the transformation of Newcastle United since the departure of Mike Ashley.

If I see a mackem shirt on Tyneside I will probably smile at the wearer, may even crack a joke rather than a heed.

The Toon are finally going places and I don’t mean Seaburn or even bloody Benidorm.

We are all looking forward to who we will meet in the Champions League group stage, then far more cosmopolitan folks on the continent will get the chance to meet and embrace the descending black and white hordes.

