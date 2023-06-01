News

Newcastle United fan experiences that winning feeling at Wembley

A Newcastle United fan experiencing the joys of winning at Wembley, step forward Michael Smith.

Playing for the full 120+ minutes on Monday, the Wallsend born striker was part of the Sheffield Wednesday side that finally overwhelmed 10 men Barnsley deep in extra time.

The 31 year old Geordie striker was a key player a year ago when helping Rotherham into the Championship.

Becoming a free agent last summer, Michael Smith moved to Hillsborough and has now done the same with the Owls.

Michael Smith enjoying this triumph at Wembley only three months after devastation as a football fan, when on the terraces watching Newcastle United lose to Man U in the League Cup final. Though massive compensation when Eddie Howe guided NUFC to top four and Champions League football next season.

Michael Smith talking to The Yorkshire Post:

“The fans were a massive reason I came [to Sheffield Wednesday].

“The fans in the second leg against Peterborough and selling 44,000 tickets on Monday, it was unbelievable.

“A few months ago I was here watching Newcastle here in the League Cup final and it was just as loud, if not louder.

“They’re a special bunch. It’s that old cliche and being a footballer I hate using them but they were our 12th man.

“As a fan and a footballer, this season’s gone pretty well.

“I was watching the first two play-off finals on the television trying to picture myself there but I think our experience stood us in good stead.

“We’re not arrogant, just confident. There’s a massive difference.

“Leading up to the final it was quiet, lads didn’t do any press and we just kept ourselves to ourselves and went about our business.

“I’m so pleased for the group, the manager, all the staff and so many people who put in the work behind the scenes all season.”

