Opinion

Newcastle United Declan Rice transfer claims – You have to laugh

Declan Rice was always going to be one of the biggest transfer stories this summer.

The player had made it clear that this was going to be his final season at West Ham.

David Moyes even came out long before the 2022/23 season ended and said the same.

For all concerned, they got really lucky, as the pain of losing their best player vastly diminished for Hammers fans as he helped them win the Europa Conference League final.

All kinds of clubs were linked with Declan Rice but it appears to have become a straight winner takes all bout between Man City and Arsenal, who finished in the top two places in the Premier League.

The two heavyweights trading blows / bids until Arsenal offered a widely reported £100m guaranteed fee, plus potential future add-ons. Can / will Man City match that, or even go higher.

West Ham holding all the aces here, they don’t need to blink. Both clubs desperate to add Declan Rice this summer, especially as they are both losing key midfielders.

Amongst all of this various media, including Talksport, are now claiming that in the middle of this two club knockout Declan Roce bout, Newcastle United have entered the fray.

Leading to headlines like this one:

‘Newcastle hold Declan Rice talks amid £100m Arsenal offer to outbid Manchester City’

You have to laugh.

If any Newcastle United fans seriously believe this is true, they need to have a word with themselves.

There is zero chance that Newcastle United are offering a £100m+ transfer fee and a contract that will pay Declan Rice probably three times whatever the highest paid player currently is at St James’ Park.

What is frustrating when the media make up this kind of extreme nonsense, is that then it is turned back on us. Everybody connected to Newcastle United, especially the fans, the ridiculed for thinking they could sign Declan Rice. Even though it is just pure invention by the media.

Other headlines this summer that have been noted and filed away, ready to be used against Newcastle United and their fans in the future, are the ones that have seen us linked with pretty much every single major player that has been reported as potentially on the move. Declan Rice added to the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Messi and so on.

Honestly, I am grateful that the big NUFC transfer story each window is no longer a failure to be able to afford Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City, however, it is irritating that so many people are willing to believe extreme nonsense such as this latest Declan Rice tale, just so they can then use it as supposed evidence of how deluded Newcastle United fans are.

