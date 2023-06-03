Opinion

Newcastle United contractual position now looking very positive

I have been taking a look at the Newcastle United contracts situation.

There is of course a lot of talk and excitement about who might come in this summer, especially with the added attraction of Champions League football on offer.

However, at least as important, are the players already at St James’ Park.

With the existing Newcastle United contracts a key factor to take into consideration.

From what I can see, these are the 36 Newcastle United contracts to take into account, to greater or lesser degrees:

30 June 2023

Dummett, Ritchie, Karius, Gillespie, Clark, Matty Longstaff (***When contract renewed there was no definitive end date mentioned but this appears to be most likely judged on media reports), Langley

30 June 2024

Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn, Hendrick, Watts

30 June 2025

Dubravka, Trippier, Joelinton, Lewis, Fraser, Darlow

30 June 2026

Wilson, ASM, Targett, Pope, Almiron, Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno, Hayden,

30 June 2027

Botman, Murphy, Willock, Ashby

30 June 2028

Gordon (***When deal announced, contract only described as ‘long-term’ but this (as a minimum contract length) appears to be most likely judged on media reports), Isak, Kuol

CONCLUSIONS / IMPORTANT BITS

I think first of all, you have to say a big well done to those now running Newcastle United. Including when it comes to the Newcastle United contracts situation. Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce left an absolute shambles behind, countless ridiculously long new contracts had been given out to existing players, many of them being individuals who weren’t good enough for what was now needed, especially in terms of how they looked playing under Bruce…

Saddled with a big squad in terms of numbers but low on quality in so many areas. Plus countless players with seemingly little to offer, nicely positioned (for them) in longer-term deals on decent money (compared to their ability level) and going to prove very difficult to manage / shift.

However, outstanding work done these past 20 months by the Newcastle United owners and the quality professionals they have employed, in order to help start turning the situation around.

Now the position is far healthier and for starters, of those 36 Newcastle United contract outlined above, 14 of them end within the next 14 months:

30 June 2023 – Dummett, Ritchie, Karius, Gillespie, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Langley

30 June 2024 – Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn, Hendrick, Watts

The important thing now is that the club are getting on top of the situation and into a position to make things work in the best possible way for Newcastle United. That doesn’t mean all of these players above (or below) won’t get new deals, more a case of if they do, it will be purely because it will be right for our football club. Nor of course does it mean that any player who is allowed to leave, wasn’t a good servant to NUFC in the past.

Of those with contracts ending this month, Eddie Howe has indicated he could give Dummett and Ritchie short-term extensions. Once again, if that did happen, now it is the club in charge and any decision made by Howe we can trust. Same with Karius, I can see every chance he will be given another year as back up to Pope and Dubravka, with Darlow set to move out. The other players set to leave for sure I think, when their Newcastle United contracts end on the final day of this month.

As for those who will see their current deals end next summer, once again it is the club who will be in control. Schar and Burn will both be 32 by the end of June 2024, so I can see them very likely to get another year added onto their existing deals. Whilst it will be Eddie Howe’s choice at to whether Manquillo, Lascelles and Krafth have a squad part to play next season, or whether they should be encouraged to find a new club in order to play regular football.

The very good news is that all of the key Newcastle United players that haven’t yet turned 30, none of them have pressing contract issues that could have been a potential worry. Joelinton still has two years left on his contract and then it is three years and more on all the rest (Bruno, Isak, Botman etc).

As for any negatives.

When it comes to current players with no futures at NUFC, you have Lewis, Fraser and Darlow with two years still to go and with Hayden it is three years.

Darlow did very well at Hull on loan and they have publicly said they want to buy him. Even if they don’t, I’m sure another Championship club will do.

I reckon Lewis will probably end up getting a loan club with a view to a permanent departure. Similar for Hayden, who had bad luck with injuries when at Norwich this past season.

NUFC will have to take a hit with Ryan Fraser. I think for sure he will be removed from the club and a financial loss taken, to enable a club, probably second tier, to be able to afford him.

All in all though, great housekeeping going on at Newcastle United these days, especially when it comes to Newcastle United contracts.

