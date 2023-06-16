Opinion

Newcastle United closer collaboration with Gateshead? The Heed to host young NUFC stars v Carlisle

For many people, Newcastle United and Gateshead having closer ties is a bit of a no-brainer.

Two clubs separated only by the Tyne and on many levels you might think there could be mutual benefits.

Wednesday saw a pre-season friendly announced for Saturday 15 July, the Newcastle United first team taking on Gateshead at the International Stadium. A game that looks a real money spinner for the hosts, swiftly selling out.

Now on Friday we have a bit of a curious one.

Newcastle United announcing that their young stars (Under 21s) will play League One Carlisle United (first team), also at the Gateshead International stadium, on Saturday 22 July.

So are these the first signs of closer collaboration between Newcastle United and Gateshead?

Intrigued to see if there is something of substance in this.

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-21s will face Carlisle United in a pre-season friendly at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday, 22nd July (kick-off 2pm BST).

United’s second-string make the short trip to Gateshead to face the newly-promoted League One side, who sealed promotion to the English third tier after defeating Stockport County, via penalties, in the League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium last month.

Tickets for the friendly encounter at the GIS are priced at £8 for Adults, £6 Concessions (65+ & 17-20 year-olds) and £3 for children aged 16 and under.

Please note anyone aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.’

