Transfer Market

Newcastle United claims on Kim Min-Jae are laughable from Spanish media

Kim Min-Jae is one of the big transfer stories of the summer.

Arriving from Fenerbahce in summer 2022, the South Korea central defender has had a stellar first season in Italy.

Kim Min-Jae credited as the biggest reason Napoli went in one year from third to first, 79 to 90 points, goals conceded from 43 to 28, to win Serie A by a massive 16 points.

No surprise then to see pretty much every major European club linked to the 26 year old.

Costing Napoli only £16m last summer, Kim Min-Jae is an even more attractive signing as he has a release clause of 45m euros (approximately £39m), rather than his actual real value, which many have put at around the 100m euros (approx £86m) mark.

Man Utd were widely expected to be set to land the defender but now Bayern Munich are seen as probable favourites, set to pay the release clause and reward the defender with a contract of around £200,000 per week.

Amongst the many media covering the story / transfer is El Pais in Spain, at one point Real Madrid were seen as contenders to land him.

The El Pais coverage then gets very amusing from a Newcastle United angle.

Media around Europe are keen to mention Newcastle United now in connection with every single major potential transfer, each time this is based around ‘As the richest football club in the world, Newcastle United are…’

So basically, due to the Saudi Arabia PIF part of the NUFC ownership, that then theoretically mean that Newcastle United can / could afford any player. Even if this summer, in reality this is nonsense.

Speaking of which…

El Pais claiming that Newcastle United could ‘steal’ the signing of Kim Min-Jae, because they are prepared to pay higher wages than anybody else.

Hmmm.

The Spanish newspaper claim that Newcastle United have offered Kim Min-Jae 14m euros per year, which works out at around £12m, almost £240,000 a week.

El Pais though add that the player is still expected to sign for Bayern Munich, despite Newcastle United offering the most in wages.

Well no surprise there then, because as we all know as Newcastle fans, claims that NUFC would be offering £240k a week wages to anybody at this point, is ludicrous.

Who knows what could happen in the future but to make stuff up like this now, is laughable.

Newcastle United are stretching it to land Sandro Tonali, expected to make the AC Milan the best paid NUFC player on around £100,000 less per week than El Pais are claiming they have offered for Kim Min-Jae.

El Pais say that the likes of Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs all wanted the 26 year old but not prepared to go to the type of level Newcastle United (supposedly) were.

Hmmm, this is Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea who each already pay a number of players more than £300,000 per week, yet we are supposed to believe that Newcastle United would be prepared to be more competitive on a wage offer for Kim Min-Jae???

