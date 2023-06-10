Opinion

Newcastle United cheating the system on Premier League clubs shirt sponsors deals? The reality

The subject of Premier League clubs shirt sponsors deals has been much talked about.

Especially in anticipation of what would happen next at Newcastle United.

Friday eventually seeing an announcement of a ‘multi-year’ with Sela.

Sela is a company owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF, who also own 80% of Newcastle United.

So when it comes to Premier League clubs shirt sponsors deals, this one falls within the category of ‘related party transactions’ and is open to more scrutiny than your average arrangement.

To go with the predictable lazy outrage reaction from some outsiders to the Newcastle United deal, a couple of very relevant facts that show the true reality of the situation.

This updated chart from Lukasz Baczek shows the current top Premier League clubs shirt sponsors deals:

So, are Newcastle United cheating the system on Premier League clubs shirt sponsors deals?

The reality I think, is clearly something different.

Despite having Champions League exposure as part of their package to offer a shirt sponsor, unlike three of these six other Premier League clubs, Newcastle United still generating far less cash than any of these half dozen clubs.

This £25m a season deal with Sela is,, as I said above, a related party transaction, BUT that doesn’t automatically make it some kind of cheating the system. It is the amount of money the deal will generate, which decides that.

No club had shouted ‘RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS’ louder than Newcastle United for almost a decade and a half (2007-2021) yet funnily enough no outsiders cared. Instead, many of them found it really funny.

Mike Ashley covered everything that moved, or didn’t move, at Newcastle United in RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS’, apart from ironically, the NUFC playing kit. St James’ Park was a total embarrassment, with Ashley’s brands an absolute eyesore all around the stadium, the same at the club’s training ground, the same all over the official NUFC social media, every press conference, every time a player signed, Mike Ashley demanding that the rest of his business empire would get full exposure.

The fact that asset stripper Mike Ashley took all these as a personal benefit to himself with not a penny going into the club (apart from a pittance for a few of the 14 years), was a source of much amusement to rival fans and indeed countless members of the media.

These ‘related party transactions’ were absolutely fine with all outsiders, just so long as they were sucking all the ambition out of the club and making NUFC annual relegation contenders.

Mike Ashley even doing the ultimate, renaming St James’ Park after his tat empire and not a single penny going into Newcastle United.

Sela are paying a basic £25m a season, far less than any of the ‘Premier League big six’, if Newcastle United are ‘cheating the system’ then they aren’t doing it very well!

