Newcastle United announce Gateshead friendly – Tickets on sale today

Newcastle United are to play a pre-season friendly against Gateshead.

On 9 July 2022, Eddie Howe’s side started their friendly schedule with a 5-1 win over Gateshead last summer, in a behind closed doors match at the NUFC training ground.

However, this Gateshead v Newcastle friendly will be surely a real money spinner for the Heed, as they host NUFC on Saturday 15 July.

Newcastle United official Gateshead friendly announcement – 14 June 2023:

Newcastle United have announced a pre-season friendly against neighbours Gateshead at the International Stadium next month.

Eddie Howe’s side will kick off their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign against the National League side, managed by former Magpies favourite Mike Williamson, on Saturday, 15th July (kick-off 12:30pm) before travelling to Rangers for Allan McGregor’s testimonial on Tuesday, 18th July then heading to the USA to compete in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

Gateshead enjoyed a trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy last season, although they were beaten 1-0 by FC Halifax Town at the National Stadium. They finished in 14th place in the National League following a strong end to the season and include ex-Newcastle youngsters Adam Campbell and Tom Allan in their squad, while Rob Elliot is their technical director.

Tickets for the Heed game will be sold exclusively online from 10.30am on Wednesday, 14th June via Gateshead’s website, with a limit of four tickets in each category per order.

Prices are:

Adults (22 to 64-year-old): £20

Concessions (over-65s, Blue Light, Armed Forces – serving and veteran): £15

Young adults (17 to 21-year-old): £10

Youth (16 and under): £5

Youths aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

