Opinion

Newcastle United advantage over Spurs, West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton, Leicester and Brentford

Newcastle United, Spurs, West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Brentford filled five of the six league positions from fourth to ninth in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

United finishing in fourth position, with fifth place Liverpool completing the picture outside the top three.

For Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players it was simply a continuation from the previous season, as NUFC had produced the third best Premier League form across the second half of the 2021/22 PL campaign.

The usual suspects getting very nervous.

They had always feared this, Newcastle United finally getting a chance to have a go at fulfilling their potential.

The biggest threat posed to the self-entitled ones in recent times had come from Leicester City, a title win in 2015/16 and then a couple of fifth place finishes as they have knocked on the door in subsequent seasons.

However, despite competing in these seasons with the big / septic six, one thing didn’t change.

Season after season, no matter what success they had on the pitch, Leicester saw a constant stream of their best players keen to move elsewhere – Kante, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Maguire, Chilwell, Fofana…

Now Leicester have also lost their Premier League status, alongside another club in Southampton, who you could make a seriously class team out of, when it comes to the players they couldn’t hang on to in the past decade. Actually, the third relegated club, you can pretty much trace the Leeds relegation back to when Raphina and Phillips forced moves elsewhere in summer 2022.

Brighton are now the biggest losers when it comes to a steady stream of star players refusing to hang around, with Ben White, Dan Burn(!), Trossard, Bissouma, Cucurella and now Alexis Mac Allister, these departures happening in just the past two years! Despite the south coast club now able to offer European football, you would be amazed if further star players aren’t taken away in the weeks to come.

Brentford have had a remarkable season but their star player David Raya looks sure to leave, arguably the best performing keeper last season in the top tier. At the other end of the pitch, the same would surely have been the case with Ivan Toney this summer, but ironically, the striker’s ban until late January 2024 will likely see Brentford fans enjoy him for one more season(or at least the final four months of one…).

The bottom line is that these clubs will now need to run just to stand still, as in, when you are unable to hang onto your best players you then have to instantly find other inspired value signings to take their place. That is nigh on impossible, certainly on any mid to long-term basis.

Spurs look certain to lose Harry Kane and with that, you would almost for sure think, any chance of bouncing back and troubling the top four or five places. He has carried them for so long.

West Ham are losing their best player with Declan Rice only a question of where he ends up.

Aston Villa of course couldn’t keep hold of Jack Grealish and whilst they do now have a decent manager and the third level European football competition to offer, if say other clubs came in for Ollie Watkins, could Villa convince him and others to stay? I’m not convinced.

Newcastle United are different and that is why the usual suspects have done everything they can off the pitch to try and prevent the renewal of our football club and the chance now of fulfilling its potential, with ambitious owners and a properly run NUFC.

Back in the day under Kevin Keegan in the 1990s, nobody wanted to leave Newcastle United. Kevin Keegan made a strategic decision to sell Andy Cole mid-season (1994/95 campaign) because he saw the bigger picture, getting Keith Gillespie as part of the Cole deal from Man U AND then having the money earmarked to bring in Sir Les Ferdinand the following summer.

Much the same story the next decade under Sir Bobby Robson. The only exception to the rule was Jonathan Woodgate, SBR taking a £13.4m fee from Real Madrid in August 2004. Getting offered such a massive fee for the injury prone defender, for a player who was injured at the time and who wasn’t fit to play at all for Real Madrid until 13 months later… a no-brainer. In the end Woodgate only played nine La Liga games for RM.

When Newcastle United have been ambitious and playing towards their potential in the Premier League era, there has never been any problems hanging on to the best players.

Plus you can argue now that with a longer-term strategy of building towards success is in place, Newcastle United are now an even more attractive proposition, when it comes to why players would want to stay with a club.

Indeed, looking around, Newcastle United find themselves in an almost unique position this summer. When it comes to any worries about losing the best / key players.

Even Man City could potentially be weaker after this summer, as despite the massive success on the pitch this past season, Gundogan looks set to leave, possibly one or two others.

Man Utd have a situation whereby Marcus Rashford only has one year to go on his contract and has so far refused to extend it. Unless he signs, they surely must have no alternative but to sell, rather than leave for nothing in 12 months time.

Arsenal are set to lose key midfielder Granit Xhaka, like Rashford he has only a year left on his current contract.

As for Chelsea??? When it comes to who will leave them this summer, you are talking serious numbers of players and amongst those will be some that they preferred to hang on to. They already faced a huge challenge to bounce back from the bottom half of the table and player departures will only make the situation worse.

The contract situation at Newcastle United is on the other hand looking so so good. Pretty much all the key players secured on long-term deals, Joelinton currently has two years left and talk of now extending that, whilst all the other big players aged under 30 have three or more years left. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar have only one year left but both turn 32 during this upcoming 2023/24 season, plus I’d be amazed that if asked to, they wouldn’t each be more than happy to add another year on.

Some incredible work done by the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth to remodel this Newcastle United squad.

Not only making it competitive for the here and now BUT also getting it in shape with solid foundations for the challenges to come.

