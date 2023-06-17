Newcastle United 2023/24 fixtures – Now with Champions League and FA Cup dates added
The Newcastle United 2023/24 fixtures are now shaping up.
On Thursday we saw the Premier league release their NUFC schedule.
Now we have been able to add Champions League and FA Cup dates, with now only waiting for when the League Cup dates will be for each round.
August
12 Aston Villa (h) Live on Sky Sports 5.30pm
19 Manchester City (a)
26 Liverpool (h)
September
2 Brighton (a)
16 Brentford (h)
19 or 20 Champions League group match
23 Sheffield United (a)
30 Burnley (h)
October
3 or 4 Champions League group match
7 West Ham (a)
21 Crystal Palace (h)
24 or 25 Champions League group match
28 Wolves (a)
November
4 Arsenal (h)
7 or 8 Champions League group match
11 Bournemouth (a)
25 Chelsea (h)
28 or 29 Champions League group match
December
2 Manchester United (h)
5 Everton (a) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)
9 Spurs (a)
12 or 13 Champions League group match
16 Fulham (h)
23 Luton Town (a)
26 Nottingham Forest (h) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)
30 Liverpool (a)
January
6 (Weekend of) FA Cup third round
13 Manchester City (h) (Half the PL matches this weekend will move to following weekend of 20 Jan, for PL winter break)
27 (Weekend of) FA Cup fourth round
30 Aston Villa (a)
February
3 Luton Town (h)
10 Nottingham Forest (a)
13 and 14 Champions League last 16 first legs
17 Bournemouth (h)
20 and 21 Champions League last 16 first legs
24 Arsenal (a)
28 (Weekend of) FA Cup fifth round
March
2 Wolves (h)
5 and 6 Champions League last 16 second legs
9 Chelsea (a)
12 and 13 Champions League last 16 second legs
16 Crystal Palace (a)
16 (Weekend of) FA Cup quarter-finals
30 West Ham (h)
April
3 Everton (h)
6 Fulham (a)
9 and 10 Champions League quarter-finals first legs
13 Spurs (h)
16 and 17 Champions League quarter-finals second legs
20 Manchester United (a)
20 (Weekend of) FA Cup semi-finals
27 Sheffield United (h)
30 and 1 May Champions League semi-finals first legs
May
4 Burnley (a)
7 and 8 Champions League semi-finals second legs
11 Brighton (h)
19 Brentford (a)
25 FA Cup final
June
1 Champions League final
