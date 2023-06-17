News

Newcastle United 2023/24 fixtures – Now with Champions League and FA Cup dates added

The Newcastle United 2023/24 fixtures are now shaping up.

On Thursday we saw the Premier league release their NUFC schedule.

Now we have been able to add Champions League and FA Cup dates, with now only waiting for when the League Cup dates will be for each round.

August

12 Aston Villa (h) Live on Sky Sports 5.30pm

19 Manchester City (a)

26 Liverpool (h)

September

2 Brighton (a)

16 Brentford (h)

19 or 20 Champions League group match

23 Sheffield United (a)

30 Burnley (h)

October

3 or 4 Champions League group match

7 West Ham (a)

21 Crystal Palace (h)

24 or 25 Champions League group match

28 Wolves (a)

November

4 Arsenal (h)

7 or 8 Champions League group match

11 Bournemouth (a)

25 Chelsea (h)

28 or 29 Champions League group match

December

2 Manchester United (h)

5 Everton (a) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

9 Spurs (a)

12 or 13 Champions League group match

16 Fulham (h)

23 Luton Town (a)

26 Nottingham Forest (h) Live on Amazon Prime (Date and time to be confirmed)

30 Liverpool (a)

January

6 (Weekend of) FA Cup third round

13 Manchester City (h) (Half the PL matches this weekend will move to following weekend of 20 Jan, for PL winter break)

27 (Weekend of) FA Cup fourth round

30 Aston Villa (a)

February

3 Luton Town (h)

10 Nottingham Forest (a)

13 and 14 Champions League last 16 first legs

17 Bournemouth (h)

20 and 21 Champions League last 16 first legs

24 Arsenal (a)

28 (Weekend of) FA Cup fifth round

March

2 Wolves (h)

5 and 6 Champions League last 16 second legs

9 Chelsea (a)

12 and 13 Champions League last 16 second legs

16 Crystal Palace (a)

16 (Weekend of) FA Cup quarter-finals

30 West Ham (h)

April

3 Everton (h)

6 Fulham (a)

9 and 10 Champions League quarter-finals first legs

13 Spurs (h)

16 and 17 Champions League quarter-finals second legs

20 Manchester United (a)

20 (Weekend of) FA Cup semi-finals

27 Sheffield United (h)

30 and 1 May Champions League semi-finals first legs

May

4 Burnley (a)

7 and 8 Champions League semi-finals second legs

11 Brighton (h)

19 Brentford (a)

25 FA Cup final

June

1 Champions League final

