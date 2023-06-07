News

Newcastle United 2022/23 record against Premier League Big Six compared to against the rest

How have Newcastle United picked up their points this past 2022/23 season?

Stats tables have now been published, showing how Eddie Howe’s side have got on against the so-called Premier League Big Six (Man U, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal) and how they have fared against the other clubs.

Interesting info / background into exactly what foundations this NUFC season was built on.

These two tables from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 PL clubs who aren’t the Premier League Big Six) show the stats this past 2022/23 season from the matches against ‘big six’ clubs, then matches against the other 14 clubs.

Against Premier League Big Six clubs:

As you can see, against Premier League Big Six clubs, both Brighton and Brentford performed better than Newcastle United.

The 16 points that Eddie Howe’s side have picked up in these ‘big six’ games have been via home wins over Chelsea and Man U, as well as victories home and away against Tottenham. Plus draws at Chelsea, Arsenal and Man U, as well as that 3-3 draw at St James’ Park against Man City.

Brentford remarkably winning home and away against Man City, which helped propel them to the very top of the table above.

Against the other 14 clubs:

However, as you can see in this second table, against their fellow ‘other 14′ clubs, Newcastle United have fared a lot better, picking up 55 points from 26 games (averaging better than two points per match), eight points more than Villa who are next highest.

Meanwhile, Brentford 17 points and Brighton 13 less than NUFC in the second table.

Also interesting to note that Newcastle United picked up only three less points away from home as they did at St James’ Park against these other 14 clubs, 29 points and 26.

Looking at the previous (2021/22) season, against the Premier League Big Six clubs, Newcastle United lost 10 of the 12 games, the exceptions were the home draw with Man U and the 2-0 late season win over Arsenal.

In total that 2021/22 season, against the Premier League Bix Six Newcastle United picked up only four points from 12 games.

Whilst in 26 matches against other 14 clubs, Newcastle picked up 45 points.

