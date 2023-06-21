Transfer Market

Newcastle and AC Milan on brink of completing Sandro Tonali transfer after revised £60m offer – Report

Sandro Tonali is set to become a Newcastle United player.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has repeatedly shown himself to be the best source of breaking news on Newcastle United transfers and indeed other issues at the club, these past 20 months.

Now on Wednesday afternoon, he has reported that his information is that Newcastle United and AC Milan are now very close to finalising the deal, with Sandro Tonali set to move for around €70m (approximately £60m).

With the final touches now said to be being made on the deal, an announcement could be imminent.

It was The Athletic on Tuesday who broke the story that Eddie Howe wanted Sandro Tonali as his top midfield target and an opening bid of around €70m (approx £43m) had been made.

That opening offer always sounded unrealistic for the 23 year old Italy international who was a key member of the AC Milan team who won Serie A for the first time in 11 years in 2021/22, then last season started all 12 Champions League games as Milan reached the semi-finals.

David Ornstein says that the deal has rapidly progressed today (Wednesday) after face-to-face negotiations have successfully moved things along.

This would be a massive capture for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United and The Athletic report says the deal is expected to match what the club paid for Alexander Isak last summer. That was £59m guaranteed and the possibility of £4m add-ons.

The transfer could match the club-record purchase of Alexander Isak, who arrived at the club from Real Sociedad last summer.

The 23 year old has played various midfield roles for AC Milan and easy to see why Eddie Howe would be interested in the talented and versatile player.

Originally with Brescia, Tonali arrived at AC Milan in summer 2020, originally on loan, the move becoming permanent a year later for an initial £6m.

He has made rapid progress since then and become a key player.

In 61 Serie starts (and nine sub appearances) these last two seasons, Sandro Tonali has had 16 direct goal involvements, scoring seven and getting nine assists.

With Serie A winning experience, 18 Champions League appearances these past two seasons, 14 caps for Italy, Sandro Tonali is clearly a serious competitor and looks like he would be a real asset for Newcastle United.

At 23 he very much fits in with the clear recruitment strategy, that has seen the overwhelming majority of the cash these past 18 months spent on (ages at the time of signing) a 21 year old (Gordon), two 22 year olds (Botman and Isak and a 24 year old (Bruno).

Sandro Tonali will captain Italy at this month’s Under-21 Euros and they start with a group game against France on Thursday night, earlier that day Anthony Gordon and England take on the Czech Republic in their opening group match.

