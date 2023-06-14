News

New World rankings on social media – Top football clubs including Newcastle United with most followers

When it comes to social media, which football clubs have the most followers?

A new report from the CIES Football Observatory has revealed all.

They have researched the top 100 football clubs around the globe when it comes to social media.

The report combining each club’s followers on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

The CIES Football Observatory report that:

‘With 362 million followers, Real Madrid is ahead its big rival Barcelona (342 million). Manchester United is the only other club with more than 200 million followers, while Paris St-Germain ranks fourth (187 million).

Outside the five major European leagues, the top three consists of Brazil’s Flamengo (14th, 50 million), followed by Egypt’s Al-Ahly (18th, 45 million) and Turkey’s Galatasaray (17th, 40 million). The top 100 also includes clubs from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Mexico, Portugal, Iran, Tanzania, South Africa, Morocco, Colombia, Ecuador, India, the United States, Chile, Russia and Scotland. This highlights the great popularity of football clubs worldwide.’

These are the top 20 clubs when it comes to social media followers as per the CIES Football Observatory report:

Then social media positions 38 to 50 which includes Newcastle United at number 49:

As you can see, Newcastle United in 49th spot with a total of 9.9m followers, made up of Twitter 2.6m, Instagram 1.5m, Facebook 3.3m and 2.5m TikTok.

I counted up 17 English clubs in total in the World top 100 when it comes to social media followers:

206m Man Utd

134m Chelsea

131m Man City

131m Liverpool

93.7m Arsenal

83.6m Tottenham

20.5m Leicester

13.3m Aston Villa

12.5m Everton

12.2m West Ham

9.9m – Newcastle United

9.3m Wolves

7.1m Southampton

5.4m Crystal Palace

5.1m Watford

4.9m Brighton

4.9m Leeds

The social media top one hundred report, does also though make the following very valid point…

‘By way of comparison… well below the even more exorbitant figures recorded by individual athletes, such as Cristiano Ronaldo (859 million followers, including 587 million on Instagram) and Lionel Messi (582 million, of which 468 million on Instagram).

After it was revealed in recent days that Lionel Messi was definitely leaving Paris this summer, in the following 24 hours PSG lost 1.5m followers from Instagram alone!’

