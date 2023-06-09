News

New Newcastle United 2023/24 home shirt launched – Official club announcement

The new Newcastle United 2023/24 home shirt has been revealed.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday afternoon confirming that it will go on sale from Saturday.

The new Newcastle United 2023/24 home shirt includes the Champions League logo…

Newcastle United 2023/24 home shirt official announcement – 9 June 2023:

‘Premium performance sportswear brand Castore has today revealed the latest Newcastle United home kit, to be worn by the club throughout the 2023/24 season.

The new season marks three years of partnership between Castore and Newcastle, with the Manchester-based company designing and manufacturing high-performing playing and training kits for the Premier League side.

After a successful campaign, which saw the Magpies finish inside the top four, next season’s kit will be the first to feature the Champions League logo in 20 years.

The new kit features a 1980s retro inspired collar and remains traditional, featuring the club’s iconic black and white stripes – celebrating past triumphs as the Magpies enter a new era under head coach Eddie Howe.

The jersey boasts a split side hem for movement, laser cut holes in the underarms for breathability, a dropped and shaped hem to give the top style, and the distinctive Newcastle United club crest woven on the left side of the chest.

The shorts feature contrasting panels and a side seam split for range of movement, with the woven crest on the right thigh. And finally, the socks include a cushioned heel and footbed, while displaying ‘NUFC’ proudly on the front, with Castore branding on the calf.

Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said: “We are incredibly proud to reveal the latest Newcastle kit for the upcoming 23/24 campaign. This season marks our third with this fantastic club, and we couldn’t be happier to see their inspiring success in the Premier League this season.

“The strip pays tribute to the rich heritage of Newcastle United Football Club, while encompassing a slick, modern style and key high-performance features required for elite level sports.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the side take on Europe next season and will be hoping they can continue the impressive feats they have thus far achieved since Eddie Howe joined the club.”

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Newcastle United, said: “We are excited by the launch of our 2023/24 home kit, which we know will inspire both our men’s and women’s players on the pitch and our incredible fanbase off the pitch.

“Castore has done an incredible job to design a sleek and modern kit that taps into our rich club heritage.

“I think our fans will also be delighted with the way Castore have incorporated our new front-of-shirt sponsor, Sela, into this fantastic design.

“Our teams and our fans will proudly wear this kit as we welcome the world to St. James’ Park next season; excitedly embarking upon another Premier League campaign and our return to the UEFA Champions League.”

The kit will be on sale in stores and at shop.nufc.co.uk from 8am BST on Saturday, 10th June 2023.’

