News

New Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt launched – Official club announcement

The new Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt has been revealed.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday morning bringing fans the news.

The new Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt on sale as from now.

Newcastle United 2023/24 away shirt official announcement – 30 June 2023:

‘Newcastle United and Castore have unveiled the club’s brand new away kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

A green shirt with a tonal stripe design will be worn on the road alongside white or green shorts as the Magpies compete on all fronts across domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League.

Both adult and junior kits will feature recently announced front-of-shirt partner, Sela, with noon.com adorning the left sleeve.

Kits retail at £70 for adult male and female replica shirts, and £55 for juniors.

Supporters can purchase the away kit in-store and online NOW at shop.nufc.co.uk.’

