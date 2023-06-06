Opinion

My father, before he died, was an advocate of Eddie Howe – Recognises his capacity to improve

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Rex N:

Compare and contrast how this Eddie Howe era feels compared to the Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson eras. Talk about whatever – the quality of players, tactics, the potential, excitement, whatever.

So similar to Kevin Keegan with the energy and flair.

On a personal level, my father, before he died, was an advocate of Eddie Howe. Now that we have him, both played high pressure football. Both have added value to players. If anything, and I know it will be debated, Eddie Howe is more of an all round manager, KK being probably the best motivator we have had but Howe recognises his capacity to improve.

Sir Bobby was class, been there, seen it, done it. He was the man that Howe must certainly aspire to be, or even exceed.

All three have turned out teams that are great to watch.

Let’s just celebrate that we have been fortunate to have three of the best.

What is your current position with access to home tickets, away tickets? What changes would you like to see the club make, if any?

I accept my lot. I couldn’t afford a season ticket in the Kevin Keegan managerial years so relied on mates, cup matches and away grounds. I was openly boycotting against Ashley and through my website at the time, made a point. If anyone remembers the open top bus protest, I and my daughter were the only ones on the bus to boycott the ManU game despite a 150 mile round trip. Sometimes when making a point, you lose out.

The club has to do what it does to accrue extra income and it is great that they have increased demand for tickets.

Now, when we get them, I prioritise my kids so they get first option. The only change I would make is for them to decline the opportunity more and let me go instead. For me, it is more important for the club to move ahead and for the kids to enjoy the club that I was wondering if I had cursed them with.

There will be options for development of the ground. Until then, I just have to wait to climb up the season ticket waiting list. we had to be patient to get rid of Ashley. We have to be patient to get back to being a regular.

If no summer signings, what would be your 11 players to kick off the 2023/24 PL season?

Pope is a no brainer.

The defence have their own record of being the tightest in the Premier League this season so more of the same but depending on pre-season, might go for Targett instead of Dan Burn. Trippier, Schar and Botman keep their places.

Two of the midfield are automatic picks for me, Bruno and Joelinton, both proving themselves to be effective in a variety of roles.

This is where it starts to get interesting, what sort of evolutions can we expect from Howe’s management team? Will it be more of the same or has this just been a stepping stone to the old Dutch “total football” philosophy. Personally, I am expecting developments.

I am going for Isak and Wilson, the former giving tactical flexibility with multiple gameplans possible. However, when looking at the squad, if we didn’t have any new signings, there is the temptation to hold one back to rotate. There is a need for an extra striker.

When picking the last two for the starting line up, I am playing my Joker by having a view to gamechangers on the bench. It also goes without saying it depends who we draw as our opening fixture. On the right, it could be Miggy or Murphy. If Murphy can be coached into hitting the goal rather than the post, he starts to be subbed later. Similarly, I suspect that Howe will have coached more into Gordon to stretch defences and bring on ASM to kill them off.

Ultimately, it all depends on Howe’s extra coaching and plans for future development so I recognise it is not a definitive selection.

Your top five stand out NUFC matches of the 2022/23 season for whatever reasons. Please explain your choices.

Hindsight is 20 / 20 vision. The 2-0 win against ManU in the league felt like a defining moment in so many ways. That has to be my number one, or does it?

Retrospectively, the 0-0 draw away to then league leaders Arsenal gave us the Ashley landmark, Premier League survival. The critical thing was yes, we offloaded players (with questionable futures at the club) but crucially, we signed Gordon and Ashby. As well as the landmark, the board made the decision during the rest of the month to invest further in our future.

Perhaps it should be higher but the 6-1 win against one of the Septic Six, to complete a double, was so fulfilling. I have long advocated the strategy of nipping at the heels of those teams in the hope of snatching the fourth Champions League slot. It has been Leicester but this time it is us. Let’s learn from past mistakes (only Bowyer and Anita) to strengthen our position in the top four.

Even though we lost the League Cup final, it was a defining moment to get there, so let’s go for the win in the semi but it was our most competitive final for decades.

Being a bit of a statto, I am torn between Brighton where we got our top four place on goal difference, or the Leicester draw to confirm it on points.

That takes me to five(ish) but a special mention for the future of our club with Isak at Liverpool.

What was your prediction for the 2022/23 Newcastle United season and how did that change / evolve over these past 10 months, what key turning points and/or milestones etc?

Hope more than predictions. I was hoping for improvement and felt that we could get a top 10, perhaps even get into the Europa Conference and a pipedream to get into the Europa Cup.

From the 40 point mark, I started to hope to be in a position to start picking at the Septic Six. Perhaps I was unambitious but I wanted to see a team that tried. The comments section provides plenty of evidence that I wanted to enjoy the ride with no expectations. After the Ashley years, I have taken the attitude that anything else, on top of enjoying competitive football, was a bonus.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

Before the takeover, I could get tickets easily, at a discounted rate too. Since, it has been frantic. My attendance has plummeted but for all the right reasons.

Predict top 8 clubs in order next season in Premier League?

Predict or hope?

Man City will take years to catch.

Being honest, I can see issues at other clubs being a telling factor and our own fate depends on our transfer activity relative to others.

Arteta is blooming and learning, I can see them being second. ManU qualifying for Champions League and with a potential takeover have more depth than we do.

I can see us being top four again.

FFP is a huge challenge for Clippity at Liverpool, and Poch at Chelsea, but I can see both of those edging Brighton down to their position this season, if not 8th.

Spurs can be an option if they spend the Kane money wisely but the new manager will learn the difference to being the thoroughbred in a two horse race and being in a competitive league. Having said that, Emery is doing a decent job at Villa and can see him being in the woodpile.

If pushed, 1. Man City, 2. Arsenal, 3. ManU, 4 us (but with a UEFA trophy of some description), 5. Liverpool, 6. Villa, 7 Brighton, 8. Chelsea and 9. Spurs.

It is a question that hasn’t been asked but I like the romantic idea that having won the Fairs cup in (19)69, if we slip up in the group phases of the Champions League, we can win the successor to the Fairs Cup in the 69th season of EUFA club football competition.

