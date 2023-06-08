Opinion

My family think it’s funny and slightly embarrassing but I just think it’s Geordie passion…

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have GToon:

The five current players, in order, who you would love to stay injury free and available for the whole 2023/24 season?

The spine of the team – Pope, Botman, Bruno, Joe7 and Isak

Signings that you believe could be possible now, that wouldn’t have been if not finishing top four and able to offer Champions League football?

Dominik S from Leipzig and maybe Maddison.

However, whoever Newcastle buy has to be an upgrade on what we have and be the players to take us to the next level.

We now have that chance to push on again and I think the owners and Eddie won’t look at the opportunity with the same eyes that the previous owner did.

Would love us to sign Rice or Osimhen. A real statement signing.

Five stand out (for whatever reasons) NUFC goals in the 2022/23 season and put them in order please?

1. Miggy away at Fulham. A simply outstanding team goal

2 ASM away at Wolves. It looked like we’d lose until ASM hit that shot out of the air.

3. Willock home v Chelsea. A great goal to take us into the World Cup break in the top three.

4. Willock home v Manyoo. Justice.

5. Bruno home v Brighton. What an image after he scored.

How would you describe your life now, including the black and white part, compared to summer 2021 (back then it was pre-takeover, Ashley and Bruce, just coming out of lockdown restrictions, stadiums yet to open fully to fans, so many different life circumstances for everybody)?

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a team that competed, that won stuff. Yeah we came close in 95/6 but that’s it really. Brushed aside in cup finals since 74 but now things are different.

We’ve won nowt but I have a club to be proud of again. I feel an unquantifiable percentage happier just because of NUFC. My kids love going again, we all have the shirts, the shorts and for the first time ever I had a player’s name on my back, knowing he won’t be sold and his best days will be with us (Bruno). I feel proud.

Here’s the funny thing, I’ve even started collecting the Premier League stickers! I’ve stuck them inside my car. I’ve got Pope, Willock, Schar, Botman and Wilson. As a Newcastle United fan of a certain age, my family think it’s funny and slightly embarrassing but I just think it’s Geordie passion.

Newcastle United having an ever increasing global fanbase, how do you feel about it? Positives? Negatives? Observations?

I have absolutely no issue with this at all.

I speak to plenty of people in and around Stafford who support NUFC for various reasons. I enjoy the conversations and see no problem at all.

Difficult to tell judging online. What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

I think people realise Eddie Howe has done it his way rather than the cheque book way.

We have support and recognition from proper fans and a lot of people hope we upset the top six. All of my mates hoped we’d win the league cup for example.

I think our fans can take credit for this as we travel in numbers, create a great atmosphere and at home we welcome people into our city without the threats you get in other places.

If you look at the 2023/24 season for Newcastle United, what would you see as:

Disappointing, Satisfactory, Good, Outstanding

For next season disappointing would be: early exits from the cups and a poor performance in the Champions League coupled with injuries and a final placing below seventh. The media are hoping and praying that this happens.

Satisfactory would be: a decent showing in the Champions League but out at the group stage, a decent run in a cup and a top seven finish.

Good would be: progress beyond the group stage in Champions League, don’t lose to LiVARpool and a cup run and a top five finish

Outstanding would be: a cup final victory and a top three finish and to play the way we have this season. And to beat LiVARpool home and away. The media are hoping and praying that this doesn’t happen.

Having answered the above questions the addition of new players can change things. Imagine if we sign Rice or Osimhen. Suddenly we would become contenders. Not sure it will happen but who knows.

