Milan media now resigned to Sandro Tonali departure to Newcastle United – This sums it up

Late on Tuesday the breaking news in both Italy and England was that Newcastle United had made an opening offer of 50m Euros for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

This was met by excitement on Tyneside, concern and bemusement in Milan.

Newcastle United are obviously getting connected to any number of supposed new transfer targets on an hourly / daily basis, so always difficult to sort the odd nuggets of truth / substance from the nonsense.

The Tuesday night Sandro Tonali claims had seen boxes ticked in terms of all of the usually more reliable journalists who cover Newcastle United, backing up the claims of a genuine offer having been made.

Now things have accelerated swiftly on Wednesday, with the usually most reliable of all NUFC transfer sources, David Ornstein of The Athletic reporting this afternoon that intense negotiations throughout the day had brought the two clubs close to reaching final agreement. With Sandro Tonali set to join Newcastle United for a similar price that saw Alexander Isak join from Real Sociedad last summer, which was £59m guaranteed transfer fee and £4m of potential future add-ons.

Now in Milan there appears to be pretty much total resignation to the Sandro Tonali departure happening.

With the media thinking this is all but a done deal.

The mood perhaps best summed up by Carlo Pellegatti, a lifelong fan and a journalist / broadcaster / commentator who has covered AC Milan for the past forty years.

He says he has discovered that Newcastle United first approached AC Milan back in May and that the deal has now ‘evolved’ tyo the point where the move appears certain.

The AC Milan journalist and fan thinks that there needs to be transparency, so that the supporters understand how this imminent transfer has come about.

Pellegatti already looking at replacements and saying that to calm AC Milan fans down, there needs to be a quality replacement announced ASAP, he suggests the likes of Frattesi [who plays for Sassuolo], or Milinkovic-Savic [of Lazio].

Italian journalist and lifetime AC Milan fan, Carlo Pellegatti, speaking to TMW Radio about the potential Sandro Tonali transfer to Newcastle United – 21 June 2023:

“There is bewilderment.

“The news is true [that Sandro Tonali is set to join Newcastle United].

“The problem is that we would like them [the AC Milan hierarchy] to explain the situation to us.

“Milan are about to lose a flag, in a June where you have already lost Ibrahimovic, Maldini and then also the shock of Berlusconi.

“It is an unexpected thing.

“Newcastle had already knocked on the door a month ago, things have evolved.

“There are those who say that Tonali is faltering [and wants a transfer], who must then speak to Milan who will then sit down at the negotiating table, others say that it is Milan who are pushing Tonali [to leave and generate a massive transfer fee].

“We have to understand this.

“What is the signal after the transfer?

“An Italian would be needed [as a replacement], maybe Frattesi [who plays for Sassuolo], then maybe on Milinkovic-Savic [of Lazio], maybe putting something on, because an effort must be made anyway.

“With these two you would dry the tears created by the sale of Tonali with soft and perfumed handkerchiefs”.

