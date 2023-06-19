Videos

Miguel Almiron superb run and finish sets Paraguay on way to victory – Watch the goal here

At the end of May, Miguel Almiron completed the best season of his career.

His all round form reaching new levels but the real standout was the 11 Premier League goals he managed for Newcastle United.

On top of all that, pretty much every one of the eleven goals was a quality finish.

Miguel Almiron has now carried that form over into his international football.

Sunday saw Paraguay play Nicaragua in a friendly in Asuncion and it was the Newcastle star who broke the deadlock, scoring in the 62nd minute with a superb run and left foot finish.

You can watch that below at 2.50 in the highlights, he then almost repeated that goal with a very similar run and finish, however, his right(!) foot effort just going the wrong side of the post, watch that at 4.01 in the video highlights.

Balbuena got a second Paraguay goal to give Miguel Almiron and his international teammates a 2-0 victory in this friendly.

His growing goal threat is also summed up by the fact that in his first 43 internationals Miguel Almiron only scored three goals, now he has followed that up with four goals in his most recent six matches for Paraguay.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

