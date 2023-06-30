Transfer Market

Mehdi Taremi makes public a failed approach from Newcastle United to sign him

Mehdi Taremi has been talking about an attempt by Newcastle United to sign him.

The striker now set to start his fourth season for Porto.

A regular goalscorer in Portugal, Mehdi Taremi has 58 goals from 84 league starts (and a small number of sub appearances) for Porto.

He also has an excellent goalscoring record for Iran, 31 goals in 63 internationals.

Portuguese newspaper Record have been reporting on an interview that Mehdi Taremi did with media in Iran, where he revealed the bid by Newcastle United.

The striker indicating that Newcastle United made their failed bid in the January 2022 transfer window:

“At that time [January 2022], I didn’t imagine that Newcastle would get such a good team that would qualify for the Champions League [the following 2022/23 season].

“Newcastle were fighting not to go down [back in the 2021/22 season].

“I thought that staying at FC Porto was better.

“And we had many games in the Champions League, I couldn’t lose that.

“FC Porto is a very big club. It has a brilliant background.

“Every year we fight for the championship and in the Champions League we usually go all the way to the knockout stage.

“Of course, with this budget our competition is limited, but nobody can say that we are a team without ambition.”

It was of course Chris Wood who Newcastle United ended up paying £25m for in January 2022, with Callum Wilson injured and relegation looking very likely.

Wood only scored two Premier League goals that season but was asked to play a very unselfish role for the team. In his 15 PL starts in the second half of that 2021/22 season, Newcastle United picked up a very impressive 29 points.

If Mehdi Taremi had signed instead, who knows…

