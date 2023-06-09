News

Mathieu Debuchy hangs up his boots

An official Newcastle United announcement on Friday morning has revealed that former NUFC defender Mathieu Debuchy has now retired.

At the age of 37 calling it a day.

Famously one of five French players signed by Newcastle United in January 2012, Mathieu Debuchy was a very decent quality defender, in my opinion.

The presence of his best mate Yohan Cabaye was said to be a major factor in convincing Mathieu Debuchy to move to Tyneside.

No surprise that when he (Cabaye) left in January 2013, Debuchy’s NUFC days were also numbered.

Apart from the 2011/12 one-off season, I think the best football Newcastle United played was in the first half of that 2013/14 season.

With the likes of Cabaye, Debuchy and loan signing Loic Remy in the team, results such as the 1-0 victory at Old Trafford had Newcastle United in the top eight and threatening to maybe match that top five finish two seasons earlier.

Instead, Mike Ashley sold Yohan Cabaye for £20m+ in January 2014 and refused to allow any of that money to be invested back in the team.

Yet again the total absence of any ambition for NUFC to be successful on the pitch crushed another promising season, Newcastle losing 11 of the 15 Premier League matches after Yohan Cabaye left in January 2014.

Mathieu Debuchy following him out of St James’ Park six months later, moving to Arsenal.

Newcastle United official Mathieu Debuchy announcement – 9 June 2023:

‘Former Newcastle United defender Mathieu Debuchy has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

The France international right-back, who won 27 caps for his country, joined the Magpies from Lille in January 2013, linking up with close friend and former Lillois team-mate Yohan Cabaye at St. James’ Park.

He was ineligible for United’s run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, having already played for Lille in the Champions League that season, but helped Alan Pardew’s team climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

And his performances in 2013/14 earned him a place in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil, before he signed for Arsenal in July 2014.

After four seasons with the Gunners, he returned to France with Saint-Étienne and Valenciennes and on Thursday, he confirmed his retirement on social media, thanking his former clubs and describing the day as “the end of a dream, but the beginning of a new life.”‘

