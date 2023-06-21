News

Martin Dubravka makes it seven clean sheets from nine – Outstanding for Slovakia but what about Newcastle future?

Doubts surround the future of Martin Dubravka at Newcastle United.

An outstanding Nick Pope keeping him on the sidelines and only an operation to his (Pope’s finger) giving Martin Dubravka a rare start in the final game of the season at Chelsea.

The Slovakia number one finding it tough to take after having been the undoubted number one at St James’ Park for four and a half years.

Having insisted on going out on a (disastrous) season long loan to Man U, Martin Dubravka successfully requesting an early end to that stay at Old Trafford, Eddie Howe happy to have him back as Pope’s back up in January.

Will he though be happy to stay in that number two position or look for regular football elsewhere?

Well, Martin Dubravka has certainly been doing his best at international level to ensure he is an attractive proposition at club level.

Tuesday night seeing the NUFC keeper producing his seventh clean sheet in the most recent nine internationals he’s played for Slovakia.

Slovakia made it ten points from their opening four group matches in Euros 2024 qualifying, with a 1-0 victory away against Lichtenstein.

Slovakia completely dominated (21 v 4 on shots, 77% possession, 14 v 3 on corners) yet the minnows somehow ended up with the same number of efforts on target (four) as Slovakia missed numerous chances. Denis Vavro scored the winner on the stroke of half-time but Slovakia grateful to Martin Dubravka for some important saves at the other end.

Portugal top the qualifying group with twelve points and then Slovakia on ten points, both having played four games each. A massive game up next as Slovakia host Portugal in September, a win would put Martin Dubravka and his international teammates top of the group, with then Liechtenstein to play at home as well, in those September internationals.

Always good to see Newcastle United players doing well at international level but of more interest to NUFC fans is what happens this summer in terms of the goalkeeping situation at St James’ Park. Martin Dubravka will turn 35 in January but this kind of age is now seen as when many keepers are in their prime. If Dubravka did decide to move on, I think it would be a tough task to find a number two to Nick Pope, who was of the Slovakian’s quality.

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot, scored by Finnbogason. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka, still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group qualifiers so far, this the only goal he has conceded in the trio of matches.

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay 2 Nicaragua 0 Friendly

Miguel Almiron with a superb run and finish on 62 minutes opens the scoring , as Paraguay go on to win 2-0. After only three goals in his first 43 internationals, Miggy now has four goals in his last six games for Paraguay.

Holland 2 Italy 3 Nations League third place play-off

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in this third place play-off in the Nations League. Ronald Koeman once again refusing to give the Newcastle star his international debut.

Monday 19 June

England 7 North Macedonia 0 Euro Qualifier

England took apart a very poor opposition at Old Trafford. Goals from Rashford, Phillips, Kane (2) and Saka (3) doing the business.

Kieran Trippier sat this one out, whilst Callum Wilson won his eighth cap when replacing Harry Kane on 74 minutes, seconds after Kane had made it 7-0.

Switzerland 2 Romania 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar once again named on the bench and Switzerland totally dominated, 2-0 up at the break. However, a host of missed chances came back to haunt them, As two very late goals gave Romania a lucky point, the second of those goals coming in the second minute of added time, only seconds after the Newcastle defender had been subbed on.

Tuesday 20 June

Brazil 2 Senegal 4 Friendly – Played in Lisbon

Two Newcastle players lining up together for Brazil for the very first time. Bruno Guimaraes playing the full game and Joelinton the opening 67 minutes before subbed with Brazil 3-2 down. Senegal having only four shots on target in a game Brazil largely dominated and their ruthless finishing proving the difference as Ederson picked the ball out of his net four times in this very open friendly.

Austria 2 Sweden 0 – Euro qualifier

A nightmare night for Alexander Isak and his international teammates.

Austria absolutely battered them and only keeper Olsen prevented a hammering, making save after save, as the home side had a shot advantage of 21 v 4, with 14 of the 21 on target. Baumgartner grabbed the two goals in the final ten minutes, both goals coming from follow ups after Olsen had made initial saves. Meanwhile, at the other end of the pitch, the service to Alexander Isak was all but non-existent. The hopes of Sweden qualifying for the Euros next summer in Germany already looking to be hanging by a thread, Austria with 10 points from four games, then Belgium seven points from three and Sweden only three points from their three matches so far.

