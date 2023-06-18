News

Martin Dubravka in sparkling form for his country once again – Very impressive record

Martin Dubravka made his first and only Premier League start of the season when Newcastle United drew 1-1 at Chelsea on the final day.

An outstanding Nick Pope keeping him on the sidelines and only an operation to his (Pope’s finger) giving Martin Dubravka a rare start.

The Slovakia number one finding it tough to take after having been the undoubted number one at St James’ Park for four and a half years.

However, this hasn’t dented the determination or confidence of Martin Dubravka as he continues to star for his country.

Saturday seeing a tricky Euro 2024 group qualifier away against Iceland.

Kucka gave Slovakia a 27th minute lead, only for Iceland to equalise four minutes before the break from the penalty spot. Suslov though getting a win for the visitors when scoring on 69 minutes.

An excellent performance from Martin Dubravka in helping his country to a 2-1 away victory.

This puts them second in their six team group on seven points, Portugal top with nine.

Saturday was the first time Martin Dubravka has conceded in these Euro 2024 group qualifiers. The Newcastle United keeper still to be beaten in open play in the three Euro group games so far.

With Liechenstein away on Tuesday, an ideal opportunity for SLovakia to reinforce their position towards the top of the group and for Martin Dubravka to keep his international form going.

For Newcastle United fans, all eyes on what happens ahead of the season, whether or not Martin Dubravka accepts the role of number two to Nick Pope?

Newcastle United June Internationals

Wednesday 14 June 2023

Holland 2 Croatia 4 (AET)

Sven Botman an unused substitute as the Dutch defeated in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Friday 16 June

Sweden 4 New Zealand 1 Friendly

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad as the Sweden boss gave some lesser lights their chance.

Andorra 1 Switzerland 2 Euro Qualifier

Fabian Schar an unused sub as Switzerland narrowly avoided embarrassment.

Malta 0 England 4 Euro Qualifier

Kieran Trippier putting in his usual very good performance, playing the full match. Callum Wilson replacing Kane on 60 minutes and the Newcastle striker getting his second career England goal, coolly scoring the fourth of the night from the spot.

Saturday 17 June

Brazil 4 Guinea 1 Friendly – Played at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona

A perfect international debut for Joelinton.

The Newcastle United midfielder starting his first ever Brazil game and scoring the opener on 27 minutes. A free-kick from the right was touched by a couple other Brazil players and the Guinea keeper doing well to claw the ball out, but Joelinton alert at the back post, hooking the ball into the net.

Rodrygo scoring a second three minutes later before Guinea pulled one back just before the break. Militao added a third just after half-time, with Vinicius Junior scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Joelinton had been subbed on 65 minutes with the score 3-1, with NUFC teammate Bruno replacing the international debutant.

Iceland 1 Slovakia 2 Euro Qualifier

Sunday 18 June

Paraguay v Nicaragua (Miguel Almiron) Friendly

Holland v Spain or Italy (Sven Botman) – Nations League third place play-off

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

Liechenstein v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro Qualifier

