Opinion

Manchester United takeover conclusion set to see fans left disappointed – You have to laugh

I have been saying for months that the Manchester United takeover isn’t going to happen.

As a Newcastle United fan looking from afar, it is clear to me that all of the glory hunters are going to be left disappointed.

Manchester United (and their supporters) were one of the main protaganists up in arms when the Saudi PIF, along with Amanda Staveley and the Reubens, finally acquired Newcastle United in 2021.

Any number of journalists went into overdrive about state ownership and human rights issues, as they systematically tried to demonise our long suffering club and fanbase. Yet many of these same journos have been conspicuous by their silence, when it comes to the possibility of a Qatar Manchester United takeover.

The Glazers announced that Man Utd had been put up for sale in November 2022 but personally, I never thought that a full sale was in the offing.

Investment and an extended tenure was always the name of their game.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has proven to be the ideal man at the right time.

The glory hunters would have snapped your hands off if they had of been offered Sir Jim before the Newcastle United takeover.

A multi-billionaire and apparently the richest man in Britain.

However, that’s not good enough for the Man U fans now.

They laughed and scoffed when we were ‘begging’ for the Saudis but oh how the worm has turned.

If you go on to the various online Man Utd forums, you will find literally thousands of glory hunters crying like toddlers for Qatar.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a lifelong fan of the Salfords, is now the devil-incarnate for many of them.

I cannot repeat some of the things they also want to do to the Glazers.

This week I’ve a feeling that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos will be announced as a/the new major shareholder at Manchester United.

Laurie Whitwell of the reliable Athletic has also said as much.

When Man Utd beat us at Wembley this season, I must admit it felt like a bit of a kick in the ‘Henry Halls’.

We slightly made up for it by outplaying them and winning at St James’ Park, which played a part in the eventual qualification for the Champions League alongside them.

Now lets sit back and enjoy the meltdown that is coming, as the Glazers live to fight another day.

As the Rolling Stones have often reminded folk down the years….”You don’t always get what you want.”

