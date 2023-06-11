Opinion

Manchester City had the stars aligned – Well done to them I say

Well, Pep Guardiola and his all conquering Manchester City team did it.

A Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League treble.

Internazionale proved a tougher nut to crack than most people thought last night, but I believe that the stars were aligned, Manchester City weren’t to be denied.

Well done to them I say.

A well known Youtuber and occasional radio talkshow host from Nottingham, let himself down in the immediate aftermath of the Manchester City victory.

Obviously rankled by his ‘Salfords’ 1999 achievement being emulated, he decided to p.., on City’s parade.

“What’s Grealish crying for.”

“Why is Rodri on his hands and knees.”

“They haven’t won it with Villa or some team in Spain.”

“They have won it with a club that has literally bought it.”

He reiterated that it was all bought by Manchester City, deeming it worthless, before closing down his livestream in the huff.

I would argue that Manchester City treble is actually more impressive than Manchester United’s back in the day.

Man Utd got extremely lucky back in 1999.

In the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, the Gunners were awarded a late penalty.

Dennis ‘Beavis’ Bergkamp, who never was very good at penalties, fluffed his lines again and Schmeichel saved.

Man Utd went on to win in extra-time with that Ryan Giggs ‘wonder’ goal, where the ball kept bobbling over every Arsenal defender’s outstretched legs.

Man Utd then met an uninspired Newcastle United under Ruud Gullit in the final, they really only had to turn up.

In the Champions League a few days later, Man Utd were second best for 90 minutes against Bayern Munich.

With them trailing 1-0 the game went into added-time (Fergie time), and Teddy Sheringham squeezed in an equaliser after a scramble in the box.

We all thought that was it and that extra-time was looming, but the world’s finest referee, Pierluigi Collina inexplicably added on an extra minute and we all know what then happened.

Fair enough, everyone would love a bit of luck like Man Utd always seem to get, but there has been nothing lucky about Manchester City’s treble this season.

They even beat their neighbours in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final to do it with extra aplomb.

The money argument that many Salfords fans point to, with regards to City’s success, also doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Manchester United’s net spend in the last decade outweighs Manchester City’s.

Man Utd have always been a big spending / money club down the years.

In the late 1970s / early 80s they spent about £5 Million combined on Gordon McQueen, Ray Wilkins, Garry Birtles, Frank Stapleton and Bryan Robson.

That was huge money back then.

In the mid 1980s and still trying to catch up to Liverpool they went out and signed Alan Brazil, Peter Davenport and Terry Gibson to stop anyone else getting them.

They already had Stapleton, Norman Whiteside and Mark Hughes on their books.

The massive spending continued through the Fergie years, and has continued since he left.

So lets have none of this sour grapes about what Manchester City have achieved from these self-entitled and glory hunting reds.

It wasn’t only on Youtube that sheer hypocrisy was in evidence.

Yes, the Salfords had a few allies on the mackems RTG forum.

According to some, it would apparently be bad for English football if Manchester City won last night’s final because UEFA may then free up a fifth Champions League place, making it easier for the Mags to get back into the Champions League again you see.

Don’t laugh.

As if Sunderland fans would have any idea about how ‘easy’ it is to qualify for Europe or the Champions League.

There was also one nugget who got carried away with the notion that Qatar may still acquire Manchester United and that “it will put all of the Geordies back in their box.”

So there is nothing wrong with state ownership and oil money, as long as it goes to anyone else but Newcastle United.

Enjoy the glory and all of the plaudits coming your way Manchester City fans.

It is going to be a lot harder for Newcastle United to get this kind of success, but if anyone is going to give it their best shot in the coming years, it will be us.

