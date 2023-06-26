Opinion

Manchester City and Newcastle United – Incredible story made public via new football finance expert report

Manchester City and Newcastle United were taken over within 12 months of each other.

Two very different outcomes.

Within four years of taking control of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour delivered a Premier League title.

Within two years of buying up Newcastle United, Mike Ashley delivered relegation.

The pattern was set and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 15 seasons kicked off under Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City have now won 20 trophies, including seven Premier League titles and a Champions League.

In 15 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United were a laughing stock, with two relegations, numerous near misses, a third relegation on its way for sure if it hadn’t been for the October 2021 takeover.

A lot of other debates can be had regarding Manchester City but on one point, nothing can be argued.

Sheikh Mansour and the people he employed, were driven from the very first moment to make the club as powerful as possible both on and off the pitch, with this short, medium and long-term aim not in doubt. Everything put in place with the idea of year on year the club getting more and more competitive and the long-term health of Man City all consuming.

For Mike Ashley, it couldn’t have been more different. It was a tough learning curve but even the most optimistic Newcastle United fan was forced to accept, Ashley didn’t care anything about the long-term health of NUFC and he was only interested in trying to crawl from season to season, hopefully surviving in the Premier League on as minimal a spend as possible, whilst at the same time sucking all of the benefits out of the club for both his own personal wealth and that of his retail empire, even though it was to the detriment of Newcastle United.

When it comes to illustrating just how differently the directions were that Manchester City and Newcastle United took under those two owners from 2007 in Newcastle’s case and 2008 for Manchester City, a new report perfectly illustrates what these approaches have done longer-term for the two clubs, off the pitch.

An incredible story made public, via this new football finance expert reporting on commercial income.

Kieran Maguire has put this table together, he lectures in football finance at Liverpool University and also has his own Price Of Football website and social media.

These are the latest available figures for commercial income of Premier League clubs, the 2021/22 season as figures are available with all the 20 clubs having published their accounts for that season:

This was of course the very final season when Newcastle United kicked off under Mike Ashley and he (Ashley) having put in place the vast majority of commercial income arrangements in place.

As you can see, Newcastle United not even in the top half when it came to commercial income.

When producing this report and the table shown above, Kieran Maguire summing up perfectly where the Manchester City ownership had led their club to off the pitch, compared to what Mike Ashley had done at Newcastle United.

Kieran declaring:

“Manchester City became first club to generate over £300m from commercial income in a season.

“To put into context City made more commercial income in one season than NUFC did in the whole Mike Ashley era.”

An extra level of context where Newcastle United are concerned, is that of course as most of you will be aware, despite every other major PL club massively increasing their commercial revenue in this time period, Newcastle’s commercial revenue didn’t increase at all from when Ashley took over the club in 2007 right through to when he left almost a decade and a half later.

I am not saying that Newcastle United could / should have matched the Manchester City figures BUT on the other hand, only a fool would claim that NUFC’s commercial income wouldn’t have been far higher since 2007 if not for the fact that his only aim was to benefit him personally and his retail empire, at the expense of the football club.

