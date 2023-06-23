Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans now have their say

Opinion

Great to see Newcastle United upsetting ever more people.

At my time of writing he isn’t officially a Toon player but just feels question of time before Sandro Tonali is one of our own.

The tears and comments from fans and journalists in Milan / Italy I am absolutely loving!!

Cheers

Bri Milburn

Loving the new home shirt.

A shame though that it is Castore I have to deal with as I am living down south.

Their customer services is shocking.

My order of nearly two weeks ago will feel like a great Christmas present when they eventually send it out!

I have 3 questions for your readers:

1. Was Ashley a naff football Chairman but a brilliant businessman?

2. Was it worth the arduous wait thro the Ashley years to be finally sold to Amanda and Co

3. Do we actually owe Mike Ashley a debt of gratitude.

Colin

Hebburn

Can you help me out here?

I’m trying to book coach travel for the Rangers game at ibrox in July without success.

Can you put me in touch with a company who are putting travel on for this game, thank you.

Kind regards

Andy

(ED If people can respond with any suggestions of those running coaches to Rangers please, via the comments section below please.)

Have you ever tried to get your wife to move 350 miles from Basingstoke to Newcastle?

Well I have.

The woman is such a so she won’t move.

That’s the only way I’m going to get a ticket next season and time is moving on for this old git.

Last season was a joy.

Good luck to the team for this coming season.

Doddy

Hi, Castore have made a spelling mistake.

Thanks

Trevor

I still haven’t seen it anywhere, surely I can’t be the first???

If our man from AC Milan signs, then surely next season the headlines will be full of ‘Toonali (Tonali)’ does the business etc etc????

Howay The Lads

Tony F

The idiot press have claimed Newcastle united are interested in Marc Cucurella.

I don’t think he’s got the power or the skill to fit into our defence.

Eddie likes the men at back big and beefy.

Newcastle captain covers that by being a world class player.

Doddy

I cannot wait for this new season to kick-off.

I can’t tell you how grateful I am to those at the club responsible for turning Newcastle United from a FCB joke / nightmare, into instead a club that gives me such a feeling of pride once again.

To think that Ashley ruined our club for an entire generation of fans is horrific.

I honestly have no words for how much I despise Mike Ashley and the likes of Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce.

Especially the plastic Geordie, who in reality has only one football love, which is United….but most certainly not the black and white one.

United are back!!!

Chris Black

I’m gutted that as a season ticket holder of 40+ years, I can no longer get to watch Newcastle United on a guaranteed / regular basis.

I was one of the many thousands who boycotted, who lost all those loyalty points and the chance to watch us every week, now we’re a proper team/club once again.

I now fight each game with tens of thousands of other members for match by match tickets.

Sometimes I am lucky, other times not.

Still, I would absolutely rather be on the outside looking in, not able to get tickets, than still be in a position of having to deny myself Newcastle United, because I refused to give Ashley another penny.

It makes myself feel sick to think of Mike Ashley still here for what would have been his 17th season, if thousands of us hadn’t boycotted and forced him out.

Get that capacity sorted!

Lee (From formerly the Leazes End, where Geordies never end, and all the mackems lie…)

