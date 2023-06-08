News

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Everton and Rangers visitor) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

I moved away with work many years ago but my heart will always remain in Wallsend.

Growing up a black and whiter it never leaves you.

Have lived just outside London a canny few years now.

An ok place to live and people are fine, same everywhere, although not as good as living amongst Geordies obviously.

I just became used to all the locals (Chelsea, Man U, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal) taking the mick for all those years under Ashley.

Now it is a very different ball game.

I was still always proud to be a Geordi, nothing would ever have changed that, but proud to be a Newcastle United with everything the FCB did to make us a laughing stock???

It was a nightmare and I’m just so grateful we have all come out the other side of it.

Can’t wait to see what happens in the years to come.

All the best

Paul West

Dear Mag,

Dusting off the old passport, I can’t wait!

I can’t think of much that could have made this season any better, unless Mike Ashley had seen his business empire collapse and been hoyed in jail.

Thank you everybody at Newcastle United, especially Eddie Howe.

What a class bloke, on and off the pitch.

Dave Tate

Dear Mag,

Honestly, what a joke the local media are these days.

Their websites are all but impossible to use and the clickbait headlines are appalling. Even my mother has stopped getting any newspapers delivered.

Having grown up with the Chronicle and finding out pretty much all the Newcastle United news through that for 20+ years from the 70s into the early 90s, difficult to believe that soon it will be like The Pink. You’ll be thinking how long ago did they bin it?

Cos surely it (and the other local ones) are only heading one way.

Once you needed the Chronicle because it was the only thing you had to give you NUFC info, now I can’t think of a reason why anybody needs it these days.

I know it isn’t the end of the year but I am making a resolution now to stop clicking on even a single one of their headlines because I just know it is going to do my head in.

Loving The Mag for keeping me sane.

Howay Eddie and the boys and lets drink to the European trips ahead!!

Neil Mason

Dear Mag,

As regards the recent request from the club to vote for the NUFC goal of the season, I thought I would write to say what a pleasure it was to have such a wonderful selection to choose from.

I managed to narrow the choice down to three goals which were all truly exceptional for different reasons.

These were Miggy’s left foot volley at Fulham, Alexander Isak’s first against Spurs when Little Joe set things up with that absolutely superb curling left foot pass and Jacob Murphy’s goal at Everton following that run by Alexander Isak.

As I say, all three demonstrated just exceptional pieces of skill which in my mind set them apart from the others.

In the end I voted for Jacob Murphy’s goal as my goal of the season but the whole selection was way above anything I could have hoped for at the start of the season and I can’t wait for more of the same next season.

Best wishes,

Roland

Dear Mag,

Interesting snippet I’ve just read.

The Newcastle United points tally of 71 is 22 better than in the 2021-22 campaign, the largest positive points difference of any Premier League side between these last two seasons.

Nice one to go alongside our best defence/fewest defeats stats which we’ve set this season.

Derek Platten

Dear Mag,

What a season it has been to be a Newcastle supporter.

For me it’s been hard to get back back the love of football after what we suffered under last administration.

I cannot wait for the stadium to be completed and I might again be able to get a ticket to watch my team.

When I do it will, same as always, tears in the eyes and lump in the throat, and the injection of pure delight in life and football.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

Keep me up to date on newcastle.

George G

Dear Mag,

We had been linked with a possible Ivan Toney return to NUFC.

That was before his eight months ban was announced, late January 2024 before he might play again.

Did the punishment match the crime?

He probably has zero chance now of 2024 euros as I reckon only one England get together in March 2024 he could be at before squad decided.

Then by 2026 World Cup finals he will be 30.

I think he should have done deal on his punishment earlier.

Got it out of the way and given himself fresh start for 2023/24 Premier League season.

DT

Dear Mag,

Really liked the ‘What have these owners ever done for us?’ article.

Above everything, they have given us back our pride.

That is important to us as Geordies.

Gary

Dear Mag,

Your gripe about season tickets going to foreigners you shouldn’t have give your season ticket up in the first place during the Ashley period for a start you follow your team through good and bad I’m an everton season ticket holder for over 30yrs so I know as for “tinpot club” Sunderland were the last team to bring any significant silverware to your region as a scouser now living in the North east I was so pleased Man utd won the final

Kenny EFC proper club

Dear Mag,

I was buzzing when we chose you for the pre-season match at Ibrox.

I have great memories of past friendlies, on and off the pitch.

The stand out ones are the Ally McCoist testimonial up at our place, a great game.

Then that weekend down at St James’ Park pre-season, great nightlife and everybody so friendly. Would love to come back down.

Have loved watching yous on TV this past season, Eddie Howe doing a great job.

I just hope we can give you a game.

Whatever happens though, really looking forward to before and after in the pubs. Especially with you bringing 8,000 up.

Should be some day/night!

JD

