Leicester City release seven players – Interest from Newcastle United?

Following their relegation, Leicester City have announced details of a number of players who are leaving.

Signed for £30m from Newcastle United in 2019, Ayoze Perez has scored 12 goals in 50 Premier League starts (and 30 PL sub appearances), now though released on a free transfer.

Joining him through the exit door is Youri Tielemans, who has been regularly linked with a potential move to Newcastle United, also available now on a free.

The other five who have also left Leicester City are Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand and Tetê.

The official Leicester City statement (see below) reveals that they are hoping to keep Jonny Evans at the club.

Meanwhile, an option has been exercised to extend the contract of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to June 2024.

Yes, the very same Hamza Choudhury who became a poster boy for the dismal nature of the Mike Ashley regime at Newcastle United, as over a series of transfer windows it was claimed NUFC tried and failed to get the midfielder on loan. Choudhury turns 26 in October but has made only 29 Premier League starts and his only goal scored in league football at any level, remains the one scored at St James’ Park in a 3-0 Leicester City win on New Year’s Day 2020.

Whether Newcastle United have any serious interest in Tielemans remains to be seen but certainly a lot of eyes remain on the James Maddison situation.

Leicester City have become a total shambles in letting so many players run out contracts, particularly Tielemans, instead of ensuring transfer fees are generated.

James Maddison only has one year to go and there is surely no way Leicester City will allow it to happen with him, plus you can’t imagine anything other than the player wanting to leave this summer.

For clubs potentially interested in signing Tielemans and / or Maddison, some will have question marks over their character / attitude, after the feeble way Leicester City slipped into the second tier.

Newcastle United have previously had two bids turned down for James Maddison amidst talk that Leicester City wouldn’t consider selling for anything less than £60m+. It would appear all but certain that the Foxes would have to now settle for a figure less than that, with various media speculating that around £40m could be his sale price this summer.

Leicester City official announcement – 5 June 2023:

‘Seven senior professionals are among those confirmed to leave Leicester City upon the expiration of their respective contracts this June.

Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez and Tetê will all bring their spells at King Power Stadium to an end.

The Club remains in discussions with captain Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month, while an option has been exercised to extend the contract of midfielder Hamza Choudhury to June 2024.

Tielemans made many memorable contributions across 195 appearances for the Foxes since first joining the Club on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019. Having made the move permanent that summer, Youri will be best remembered for his magnificent winning goal in the 2021 Emirates FA Cup Final that ended City’s 137-year wait to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

During his four-year spell on Filbert Way, the Belgian midfielder has played a key role, captaining the team on a number of occasions and scoring an array of outstanding goals. Following his FA Cup Final heroics, he was named the Club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in the summer of 2021.

Signed from German outfit Freiburg in August 2018, Turkish defender Söyüncü has also amassed over a century of appearances for City, becoming a fan favourite and helping the Club to Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield honours.

Amartey and Mendy, meanwhile, both moved to Filbert Way in 2016, with the former making the first five of his near-150 appearances for City during the Club’s Premier League title-winning season. Amartey went on to feature for the Club in all domestic competitions, and three European campaigns. Mendy joined in the summer of 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances, including 24 this past season, with his only goal for the Club proving a memorable one in a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Pérez, who famously scored a hat-trick in a record 9-0 win over Southampton in 2019, signed from Newcastle United in July of that year. He made 114 appearances for the Club, including the FA Cup Final in 2021 where he made a vital contribution to Tielemans’ memorable winner. He spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Spanish side Real Betis.

Brazilian winger Tetê, who moved to City in January on a short-term deal during the suspension of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, will return to the Ukrainian side on 1 July, while defender Bertrand also departs two seasons after signing on a free transfer.

The Football Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with Leicester City and wishes them every success in the next stages of their respective careers.’

