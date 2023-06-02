News

Leeds fans breathe massive sigh of relief – Official statement says Sam Allardyce mutually not wanted

The bizarre Sam Allardyce episode is over at Elland Road.

Bringing Fat Sam in for the final four matches of the season always looked a laughable surefire disaster.

Which it proved to be, the former Newcastle United manager picking up only one point from a possible twelve to condemn Leeds to relegation, that point courtesy of an outrageous deflection in favour of Sam Allardyce against NUFC.

Leeds fans can now breathe a massive sigh of relief though, an official Leeds United statement (see below) on Friday morning, saying Sam Allardyce is ‘mutually’ not wanted.

Leeds United official announcement – 2 June 2023:

‘SAM ALLARDYCE TO LEAVE LEEDS UNITED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT

Head coach departs after season ends.

Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022/23 season.

Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

An announcement on a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks.’

