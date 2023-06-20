Lee Charnley has now been given the boot again, as well as former Newcastle United striker – Report

Opinion

Lee Charnley was sacked by the new Newcastle United owners in November 2021.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce having departed the month before.

With Lee Charnley finally gone, for Newcastle United fans it really felt like the shameful Ashley regime now had closure, at least in terms of the key minions loyal to him.

The only thing that stuck in the throat, were reports that Mike Ashley had ensured Lee Charnley would be entitled to a significant NUFC payout when the new owners moved him on.

The next we heard of Lee Charnley, was in 2022, Mike Ashley trying to get his claws into Derby County and his former NUFC servant reportedly playing a leading role in trying to make that happen.

Derby County fans survived that Mike Ashley attempt and then in August 2022, Lee Charnley won a surprise role at a Premier League club.

Nottingham Forest taking him on as part of their backroom team, due apparently to his ‘Premier League experience’ at St James’ Park.

Forest CEO Dan Murphy left the City Ground earlier this year and there were claims that Lee Charnley was set to replace him.

That never happened and now The Athletic are reporting that instead Lee Charnley has been given the boot by Nottingham Forest. The former Mike Ashley minion lasting only ten months at his latest club.

A not so welcome departure as part of a summer clear out, Nottingham Forest fans have now also seen former Newcastle United striker Gary Brazil leave.

The Athletic say the departure of Brazil is a major shock, as he’s built up a great reputation as the head of their academy ‘producing key players such as Brennan Johnson, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates and helping the club make tens of millions of pounds through the sales of Matty Cash, Ben Brereton Diaz, Oliver Burke, Arvin Appiah and others.’

