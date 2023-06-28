News

Kieran Trippier answers the Sunderland question

After the Newcastle United takeover in October 2021, Kieran Trippier was the first signing.

Having played under Eddie Howe previously at Burnley, that made his decision a little easier, as the England man left La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Arriving in January 2022, these past 17 months have seen an outstanding contribution from Kieran Trippier.

Whether attack, defence, or captaining the team, a great addition to the club.

From second bottom of the Premier League to now Champions League football, Newcastle United a team and club transformed.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast Jill Scott’s Coffee Club, Kieran Trippier asked how it has gone since signing for Newcastle United back in January 2022:

“Newcastle has been quality, a good manager and we are all pulling in the right direction.

“Since I first signed, 19th in the league, we have performed very well.

“Our goal was not Champions League at the start of the season, I have to be honest.

“It was playing our best football.

“Before I signed I spoke to a lot of people who played there.

“You don’t realise how big the club is until you play for them and the pressure because the fans demand a lot.

“We just want to perform well and give them good memories.”

Kieran Trippier asked if he wanted Sunderland in the Premier League, to have derby matches:

“I was not supporting Sunderland but, for the city, it would be good to have a big derby in the league again.

“When you play your local rivals it is everything.

“I played in the north London derby and the Madrid derby – they are great games.”

