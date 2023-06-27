Opinion

John Trewick – Blast from the past

John Trewick was a Bedlington lad and another one who “got through the net”.

He cut his teeth in professional football with the stylish West Bromich Albion team of the 1970s.

This side contained the likes of the great Tony Brown, John Wile and of course the famous ‘Three Degrees’ – Cyrille Regis, Laurie Cunningham and Brendan Batson.

John was an important part of the Albion side in their 1978/79 UEFA Cup campaign and scored in a tie against Galatasaray.

John Trewick arrived at Newcastle United for what was a club record fee of £250,000 in 1980 (the actual fee was £234,567, a bit quirky and similar to Supermac’s £333,333 move from Newcastle to Arsenal four years earlier).

The 1980/81 season was arguably one of the worst and most boring in Newcastle United’s history.

We got off to a shocking start in the League and this was compounded when our former captain Jim Iley’s lowly Bury knocked us out of the League Cup (the Bury side also contained former Toon players Pat Howard and Keith Kennedy).

Bill McGarry was sacked and ‘Uncle’ Joe Harvey took over to steady the ship, until the club appointed Chesterfield boss and former Sunderland coach Arthur Cox.

John Trewick settled into the new manager’s side in what was a dismal, but also an essentially transitional, period for the club.

He was steady, composed and reliable in the middle of the park, and along with Zico Martin and Terry Hibbitt was one of our more experienced players.

Chris Waddle had emerged from non-league football and we also had the likes of young talents Nigel Walker and Kenny Wharton on our books.

The 1981/82 season didn’t fare much better but at least the Gallowgate faithful found another Number 9 to cheer. Imre ‘Ferrari’ Varadi had arrived from Everton and was scoring some absolutely scintillating goals.

Everything changed on Tyneside in the heady days of summer 1982, when it was announced that England captain Kevin Keegan was joining Second Division Newcastle United.

However, disaster was soon to strike John Trewick, he was carried off in agony in King Kev’s debut at St James’ Park after suffering a serious injury.

He was out of the game for over a year and a half but after a successful loan spell at Oxford United, regained his place at Newcastle United for the 1983/84 season run-in.

When we eventually clinched promotion, the curly perms of John, Terry Mac and the Messiah looked resplendent as the team soaked up the adulation of the Geordie hordes.

John Trewick then joined Oxford United on a permanent basis and he impressively managed to play every single league game in the 1984/85 season.

He was also part of the Oxford side that won the 1986 League Cup at Wembley.

After his playing career was over ,John became a highly rated and respected coach, also having a spell in League management at Hereford United.

John Trewick played 78 League games for Newcastle United scoring eight goals. He turned 66 earlier this month.

