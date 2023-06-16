News

John Barnes recommends new clubs for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes with Newcastle and Man U set to strengthen

John Barnes has been looking at the futures of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

The futures of the pair very much up in the air now.

Although one thing for sure, they both look certain to leave relegated Leicester City this summer.

Which clubs though would be the best fits?

John Barnes suggesting where the pair could flourish.

John Barnes talking to indiabetting about the futures of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, as Newcastle United and Manchester United look to strengthen this summer:

John Barnes on Harvey Barnes:

“I think Harvey Barnes is good enough to play in the Champions League.

“If it’s going to be Liverpool, Real Madrid or another club I don´t know but he has the quality to play for a very good club.

“But he would be a great signing for Newcastle.

“He would be a very good addition to their squad.

“He’s got a good energy, a great work rate and a really good understanding of the game.

“I think he would do a good job at Newcastle.”

John Barnes on James Maddison:

“James Maddison has the quality to play for Man United, for sure. Absolutely.

“He has a lot of qualities but looking at his abilities to link up with a number 9 and be the creative midfielder, I think he is the best player in England.

“Obviously, Mason Mount is more wild and energetic than Maddison but in terms of being playing behind a striker, Maddison is better.”

“I think he would be a great signing for any club in the world, and he would do very well at Man United.”

